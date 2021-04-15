Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market Size By 2021 to 2027 | Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook By Top Leaders: | 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema Group

“

The report titled Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema Group, Artimelt AG, Ashland Inc, Dow, Ingevity Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Paramelt BV, Solenis, Emsland Group, Follmann GmbH & Co.KG, Toyochem, Beardow Adams

Market Segmentation by Product: Plant Based

Animal Based



Market Segmentation by Application: Cardboard Cartons

Multi-layer Films

Tape

Labelling

Others



The Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging

1.2 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Plant Based

1.2.3 Animal Based

1.3 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Cardboard Cartons

1.3.3 Multi-layer Films

1.3.4 Tape

1.3.5 Labelling

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production

3.6.1 China Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production

3.7.1 Japan Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M Company

7.1.1 3M Company Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Company Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Company Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.2.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.2.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Arkema Group

7.3.1 Arkema Group Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.3.2 Arkema Group Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Arkema Group Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Arkema Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Arkema Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Artimelt AG

7.4.1 Artimelt AG Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.4.2 Artimelt AG Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Artimelt AG Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Artimelt AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Artimelt AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Ashland Inc

7.5.1 Ashland Inc Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ashland Inc Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Ashland Inc Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Ashland Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Ashland Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dow

7.6.1 Dow Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dow Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dow Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ingevity Corporation

7.7.1 Ingevity Corporation Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ingevity Corporation Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ingevity Corporation Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ingevity Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ingevity Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ingredion Incorporated

7.8.1 Ingredion Incorporated Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ingredion Incorporated Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ingredion Incorporated Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ingredion Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Paramelt BV

7.9.1 Paramelt BV Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.9.2 Paramelt BV Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Paramelt BV Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Paramelt BV Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Paramelt BV Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Solenis

7.10.1 Solenis Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.10.2 Solenis Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Solenis Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Solenis Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Solenis Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Emsland Group

7.11.1 Emsland Group Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.11.2 Emsland Group Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Emsland Group Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Emsland Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Emsland Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Follmann GmbH & Co.KG

7.12.1 Follmann GmbH & Co.KG Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.12.2 Follmann GmbH & Co.KG Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Follmann GmbH & Co.KG Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Follmann GmbH & Co.KG Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Follmann GmbH & Co.KG Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Toyochem

7.13.1 Toyochem Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.13.2 Toyochem Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Toyochem Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Toyochem Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Toyochem Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Beardow Adams

7.14.1 Beardow Adams Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Corporation Information

7.14.2 Beardow Adams Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Beardow Adams Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Beardow Adams Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Beardow Adams Recent Developments/Updates

8 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging

8.4 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Distributors List

9.3 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Industry Trends

10.2 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Growth Drivers

10.3 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market Challenges

10.4 Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bio-based Adhesives for Packaging by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”