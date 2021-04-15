Armenia Banking Market 2021 | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2027: ARARATBANK OJSC, ArmSwissBank CJSC, Converse Bank CJSC

Latest Published Report by Allied Market Research Titled,”Armenia Banking Market by Sector (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking) and Type (Closed Joint-Stock Company [CJSC] and Open Joint-Stock Company [OJSC]): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key players, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Armenia banking research report provides important market strategies and Latest trends with discussion of market consumption, major drivers, restraints and market share forecasted to 2027.

The global Armenia banking market report covers and explains a detailed analysis of the Armenia banking market segmentation, size, share, growth, trends and competitive landscape. According to the report the market is expected to register a considerable market growth by 2027. The impact of COVID-19, makes it important for the stakeholders to understand the Armenia banking industry. The report also describes and analyzes the growth of the Armenia banking market strategies.

The Armenia banking market has grown rapidly over the past few years. Digital transformation projects across verticals witnessed huge uptake and are also expected to contribute further in the near future. The Armenia banking market gains popularity in various industries including IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, owing to its supreme benefits such as high-speed random access of data and low power consumption.

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including, Ameriabank CJSC, ARARATBANK OJSC, ArmSwissBank CJSC, Converse Bank CJSC, HSBC Armenia, ID Bank, ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK CJSC, ArmBusinessBank CJSC, Ardshinbank CJSC, and Inecobank CJSC, which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services

Key Segments:

Based on sector, the market is divided into retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking. The retail banking segment is held the largest share in 2018, accounting for almost half of the market. This is due to rapidly changing customer needs and technology trends with disruptive product offering and solutions via retail banking. However, the corporate banking segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in small and medium-sized enterprises in Armenia, level of financing and lending from banks for SMEs.

On the basis of type, the market is closed joint-stock company (CJSC) and open joint-stock company (OJSC). The CJSC segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the banking system in the country that is privately owned with no government share. The OJSC segment is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The Report Answers the Following Key Questions

Which are the leading market players active in the Armenia banking market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the Armenia banking market size?

How current Armenia banking market trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the Armenia banking market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Benefits to the Stakeholders

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Armenia banking market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Armenia banking industry.

Chapters of the Report are Mentioned Below:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top winning strategies, 2018

3.3. Top player positioning, 2018

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Robust economic growth

3.5.1.2. Increase in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

3.5.1.3. Rise in development of digital banking

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High dollarization

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Expansion of products and services

3.5.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: ARMENIA BANKING MARKET, BY SECTOR

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Retail Banking

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3. Corporate Banking

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4. Investment Banking

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

And Continued……..

Key offerings of the report:

1. Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

2. Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

3. Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

4. Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

5. Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

