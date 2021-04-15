Horticulture lighting Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2027

Horticulture lighting is used in the indoor farming applications as it acts as supplement light for crops instead of natural daylight. It supports as well as enhances the plants growth by illuminating them with artificial light. It is used in various urban farming applications such as for indoor farming, vertical farming and greenhouses. Horticulture lighting allows the cultivation of the plants without any need of daylight through providing them artificial lights for the photosynthesis process in plants. The LED lights are the more advanced technology which is used in the horticulture industry as it offers easy installations and low-cost solutions to the customer.

Horticulture lighting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 19,039.46 million by 2027 from USD 5,134.43 million in 2019. Growing demand for organic food across the world is expected to surge the market.

Legalization of medicinal purpose cannabis from various governments globally in past few years will accelerate the market growth. In the U.S., the government has legalized the medical cannabis in 33 states such as Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii and Illinois.

With the wide ranging Horticulture lighting market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-horticulture-lighting-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Heliospectra AB, excite LED Grow Lights, Greens Hydroponics, UPSHINE Lighting, TESLUX Lighting s.r.o., Hortisystems UK Ltd, ProGrowTech, Ronfell Group, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Agrolux, SAMSUNG, Hortilux Schréder B.V., OSRAM GmbH, Signify Holding, BSSLED Manufacturing Ltd., Forge Europa, Cropmaster LED, TE Connectivity Ltd., Cree, Inc., DiCon Lighting, Valoya, EVERLIGHT, Gavita, among other players domestic and global.

Segmentation : Global Horticulture lighting Market

Horticulture lighting market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, lighting type, cultivation, technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware segment is dominating in the horticulture lighting market as hardware is considered to be the primary need for the deployment of horticulture lighting. This factor allows market to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2027.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into turnkey solutions and retrofit solutions. The turnkey has the largest market share in forecast period because this offers enhanced crop yields. Thus, the enhanced crop yield through the deployment of turnkey has increases the inclination of farmers towards turnkey solution.

On the basis of lighting type, the market is segmented into toplighting, interlighting, photoperiodic lighting, supplemental lighting and sole-source lighting. The toplighting segment is accounted with the largest market share as it acts as an important source in the plant growth which helps the plant to prepare their food through artificial method.

On the basis of cultivation, the market is segmented into fruits, vegetables and floriculture. Vegetable segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rising demand of the fresh vegetable which has resulted in increased vegetable production. Furthermore, these vegetables are easily grown in the indoor farming with less water and soil requirement for its cultivation.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into high-intensity discharge (HID), fluorescent and others. The high-intensity discharge (HID) has reported with highest share as it gives maximum yield by producing perfect UV rays intensity helping the crops to develop photosynthesis process resulting in better crop growth at indoor location.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into greenhouses, vertical farming, indoor farming and others. The indoor farming holds largest market share due to the growing demand for organic-nutritious food. Furthermore, in indoor farming, the food can be grown in large volume even in small area, which is necessary for growing urbanization.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-horticulture-lighting-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Country Level Analysis

The Horticulture lighting market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Horticulture lighting market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Horticulture lighting Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Horticulture lighting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Horticulture lighting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Horticulture lighting market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-horticulture-lighting-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

COVID-19 Impact on Horticulture lighting Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-horticulture-lighting-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-horticulture-lighting-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]