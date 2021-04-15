2021 Austria Power Market Report- Size, Share, Growth, Status, and Forecast | Verbund AG, EVN AG

ReportsnReports added Austria Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Austria Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Austria Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Verbund AG, EVN AG, Vorarlberger Illwerke AG, Tiwag-Tiroler Wasserkraft AG

This report elaborates the power market structure of Austria and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation and consumption from 2010 to 2019, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy, and prospects

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Austria, Power Sector Outlook

3 Introductio

3.1 Report Guidance

4 Austria, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Impact of COVID-19

5 Austria, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Austria, Power Market, Market Structure

5.2 Austria, Power Market, Key Market Players

5.3 Austria, Power Market, Financial Deals

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2010-2019

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2019

5.3.3 Austria, Power Market, Demand Structure

5.3.4 Power Consumption by Sector, 2019

6 Austria, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Thermal Power Policy

6.1.1 Combined Heat and Power Act Amendments

6.2 Hydro Power Policy

6.2.1 Investment Subsidy for Hydro

6.3 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.4 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) 2021-2030

6.5 National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP)

6.6 Energy Strategy, Austria

6.6.1 National Bio economy Strategy

6.7 Green Electricity Act

6.7.1 Green Electricity Act, 2012

6.7.2 Amendments in Green Electricity Act, 2017

6.7.3 Amendments in Green Electricity Act 2019

6.7.4 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)

6.8 Investment Subsidy for Small PV

6.9 Investment subsidy for PV installations in the agricultural and forestry sector

6.10 Successive rate to the feed-in tariff (biogas)

7 Austria Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview

7.1 Austria, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000-2030

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2019

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000-2030

8 Austria, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

8.1 Austria, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview

8.2 Austria, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview

8.3 Austria, Power Market, Grid Interconnection

8.4 Power Import and Export Trends, 2000-2018

8.5 Austria, Power Market, Electricity Trading

9 Austria, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

10 Appendix