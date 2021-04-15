Structural Glazing Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Structural Glazing Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Structural Glazing market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

Structural glass is glass which has gone through a manufacturing process to enable it to be used for structural elements of buildings. The resulting product enables walls, floors and ceilings in buildings to be transparent and can even be load bearing.Structural glazing is a system of bonding glass to a buildingâ€™s structural framing members utilizing a high strength, high performance silicone sealant specifically designed and tested for structural glazing. In structural glazing applications, dynamic wind loads are transferred from the glass, by the structural silicone sealant, to the perimeter structural support. The net results of this glazing technique are either four-sided systems, which yield an unobstructed glass surface; or two-sided systems, where horizontal or vertical accents can be achieved. Structural Glazing Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

NSG Group

AGC Glass

Saint-gobain Glass

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

China Southern Group

Central Glass

Sisecam

Schott

Xinyi Glass

PPG Ideascapes

SYP

Kibing Group

Cardinal Glass

FLACHGLAS

In the last several years, global market of Structural Glazing developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 7.3%. In 2016, global revenue of Structural Glazing is nearly 7500 million USD; the actual production is about 200 million Sq.m.

Structural Glazing is use in Commercial Building, Public Building and Residential. The most proportion of Structural Glazing is used in Commercial Building, and the market share in 2016 is about 58.3% and the proportion of Public Building in 2016 is about 23.9%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 73.7% in 2016. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 11.4%.

The worldwide market for Structural Glazing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 11600 million USD in 2024, from 8000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Structural Glazing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Insulating Glass

Tempered Glass

Low-e Glass

Other Market Segment by Application:

Commercial Building

Public building