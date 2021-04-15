Automotive Convertible Top Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Automotive Convertible Top Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Automotive Convertible Top market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

Automotive Convertible Top is a retractable roof consisted of an articulated frame covered with a folding textile-based fabric similar to that on an open carriage evolved into the most common form. A lesser seen detachable hardtop provided a more weatherproof and secure alternative. As technology improved a retractable hardtop which removes and stows its own rigid roof in its trunk appeared, increasingly becoming the most popular form. Automotive Convertible Top Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Webasto

Magna

Valmet

Toyo Seat

ASC, Inc.

For 2004 to now, the global production shows a downward trend, the significant downward trend downward trend shows before the 2010, the global production of the automotive convertible top is 500 K Unit, the largest production region is Europe, the second largest region is in North America; the industry is very concentrated, the top three manufactures occupy about 92% in 2015;The largest consumption region is Europe, the market share is about 44.2% in 2015; the second largest region is the North America, the market share is about 43.8% in 2015; and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate;The average price is 2033USD per Unit in 2015; the highest price is in Europe 2100 USD per Unit in 2015, the North Americaâ€™s price is about 172 USD per Unit; the average gross margin is about 35%; the price shows decreasing trend, and the gross margin has similar phenomenon; the hard topâ€™s price is higher than the soft top;The import and export only occupies little market share.In the future, the convertible carâ€™s market share is being eroded by SUV and crossover cars so the production shows decreasing trend due the convertible carâ€™s production decreasing, the hard top will be the trend of automotive convertible top, it will occupy larger market share; the price and gross margin will also show decrease trend.

This report focuses on the Automotive Convertible Top in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Hard top

Soft top Market Segment by Application:

Premium Vehicle