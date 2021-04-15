Categories
Automotive Convertible Top Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

Automotive Convertible Top

Automotive Convertible Top market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Automotive Convertible Top:

  • Automotive Convertible Top is a retractable roof consisted of an articulated frame covered with a folding textile-based fabric similar to that on an open carriage evolved into the most common form. A lesser seen detachable hardtop provided a more weatherproof and secure alternative. As technology improved a retractable hardtop which removes and stows its own rigid roof in its trunk appeared, increasingly becoming the most popular form.

    Automotive Convertible Top Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Webasto
  • Magna
  • Valmet
  • Toyo Seat
  • ASC, Inc.

    Scope of Report:

  • For 2004 to now, the global production shows a downward trend, the significant downward trend downward trend shows before the 2010, the global production of the automotive convertible top is 500 K Unit, the largest production region is Europe, the second largest region is in North America; the industry is very concentrated, the top three manufactures occupy about 92% in 2015;The largest consumption region is Europe, the market share is about 44.2% in 2015; the second largest region is the North America, the market share is about 43.8% in 2015; and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate;The average price is 2033USD per Unit in 2015; the highest price is in Europe 2100 USD per Unit in 2015, the North Americaâ€™s price is about 172 USD per Unit; the average gross margin is about 35%; the price shows decreasing trend, and the gross margin has similar phenomenon; the hard topâ€™s price is higher than the soft top;The import and export only occupies little market share.In the future, the convertible carâ€™s market share is being eroded by SUV and crossover cars so the production shows decreasing trend due the convertible carâ€™s production decreasing, the hard top will be the trend of automotive convertible top, it will occupy larger market share; the price and gross margin will also show decrease trend.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Convertible Top in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Hard top
  • Soft top

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Premium Vehicle
  • Non-premium Vehicle

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Convertible Top product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Convertible Top, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Convertible Top in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automotive Convertible Top competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automotive Convertible Top breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Automotive Convertible Top market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Convertible Top sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

