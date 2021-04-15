Categories
Hydraulic Hammer Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Hydraulic Hammer

Hydraulic Hammer Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Hydraulic Hammer market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Hydraulic Hammer:

  • The hydraulic hammer, also known as rock breaker, hydraulic breaker and hydraulic chisel, is a type of hydraulic tool or attachment that is used in demolition jobs which involve breaking up of large blocks and slabs of concrete and in excavation and quarrying of rocks and minerals.
  • Hydraulic hammers are the modern descendants of pile drivers. Pile drivers are mechanical devices used to stake piles into the ground to lay the foundation for buildings. The advent of diesel, hydraulics, and pneumatics helped deliver the force needed to drive piles into the ground and accomplish larger construction projects.Hydraulic devices like the hydraulic hammer are based upon the theories of fluid mechanics and the work of Blaise Pascal and Daniel Bernoulli. A hydraulic system consists of a liquid, pump, pipes, motor, and output device. Hydraulics provides motive power to activate machinery by converting pressure exerted on a confined liquid medium into mechanical output. Pressure that is exerted on the enclosed, incompressible liquid is transferred equally in all directions and areas of the hydraulic system and is transmitted undiminished to the output device, which in this case is the hammer.

    Hydraulic Hammer Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Rammer
  • Atlas-copco(Krupp)
  • Montabert (Joy Global)
  • Furukawa
  • Soosan
  • NPK
  • Toku
  • EVERDIGM (Hanwoo)
  • MSB
  • MKBï¼ˆKONAN)
  • Daemo
  • Indeco
  • Italdem
  • Tabe
  • Giant
  • Liboshi
  • Eddie
  • Sunward
  • Changzhi

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Hydraulic Hammer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • After several month survey, we found that Hydraulic Hammer market is not so concentrated. Rammer, Atlas-copco (Krupp), Montabert (Joy Global), Furukawa, and Eddie are top 5 manufacturers in Hydraulic Hammer market but total production of these five manufacturers only takes a total 24.29% in 2016. There are many small manufactures in the world.
  • Europe and China are the large production and consumption countries. They take a 56.97% of global production market of Hydraulic Hammer in 2016.
  • For application market, Construction Industry is always the largest consumption market with a market share of 33.58% in 2016. While Municipal Engineering and Mining Industry take 27.98% and 18.03% separately in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Hydraulic Hammer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.5% over the next five years, will reach 1590 million USD in 2023, from 1630 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Light Duty Hydraulic Hammer
  • Medium Duty Hydraulic Hammer
  • Heavy Duty Hydraulic Hammer

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Construction Industry
  • Municipal Engineering
  • Mining Industry
  • Metallurgical Industry

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Hydraulic Hammer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydraulic Hammer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydraulic Hammer in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Hydraulic Hammer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Hydraulic Hammer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Hydraulic Hammer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydraulic Hammer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Hydraulic Hammer Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Hydraulic Hammer Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

