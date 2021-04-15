Submersible Pump Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Submersible Pump Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Submersible Pump market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Submersible Pump:

Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESP) are one of the most reliable and efficient ways to lift fluids to the surface, both oil and water. As the name suggests, it is submerged into the reservoir fluids and pushes the fluid to the surface. The ESP pumps can be designed to handle fluids of up to 60,000 b/d and cover various well conditions and production profiles, and generally a low cost solution for high volumes of lifting. Submersible Pump Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Schlumberger

Borets Company

General Electric

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Canadian Advanced ESP

Lvpai

Lishen Pump

Scope of Report:

North America and China, is the main production base of Electric Submersible Pump, key manufacturers: Schlumberger, Borets, General Electric, Baker Hughes, etc. The Sales of Electric Submersible Pump was 22962 units in 2015, of which 47.83% is produced in USA and Russia.

Russia, USA and China are the major sales markets, with global market share of 25.2%, 21.19% and 13.67% in 2015. But the market share of these regions is gradually declined, and the market in other areas is expanding year by year.

Low Temperature Electric Submersible Pumps are the most popular product type nowadays for its convenience, and will account for a growing market share due to the rapid development of urban logistics industry.

Electric Submersible Pump industry has been developed for many years, and this industry has developed very mature now in developed countries. But in developing countries like China, the industry there is far from mature. In the current environment of global recession, Electric Submersible Pump industry is growing in a slow rate, and will continue this status in the next few years.

As the downstream logistics industry is on a flourishing development nowadays, the importance of Electric Submersible Pump will become more and more apparent over time, this market will continue to keep certain vitality in next few years.

This report focuses on the Submersible Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

