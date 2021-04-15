Categories
Submersible Pump Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

Submersible Pump

Submersible Pump market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Submersible Pump:

  • Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESP) are one of the most reliable and efficient ways to lift fluids to the surface, both oil and water. As the name suggests, it is submerged into the reservoir fluids and pushes the fluid to the surface. The ESP pumps can be designed to handle fluids of up to 60,000 b/d and cover various well conditions and production profiles, and generally a low cost solution for high volumes of lifting.

    Submersible Pump Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Schlumberger
  • Borets Company
  • General Electric
  • Baker Hughes
  • Halliburton
  • Canadian Advanced ESP
  • Lvpai
  • Lishen Pump
  • Shengli Pump

    Scope of Report:

  • North America and China, is the main production base of Electric Submersible Pump, key manufacturers: Schlumberger, Borets, General Electric, Baker Hughes, etc. The Sales of Electric Submersible Pump was 22962 units in 2015, of which 47.83% is produced in USA and Russia.
  • Russia, USA and China are the major sales markets, with global market share of 25.2%, 21.19% and 13.67% in 2015. But the market share of these regions is gradually declined, and the market in other areas is expanding year by year.
  • Low Temperature Electric Submersible Pumps are the most popular product type nowadays for its convenience, and will account for a growing market share due to the rapid development of urban logistics industry.
  • Electric Submersible Pump industry has been developed for many years, and this industry has developed very mature now in developed countries. But in developing countries like China, the industry there is far from mature. In the current environment of global recession, Electric Submersible Pump industry is growing in a slow rate, and will continue this status in the next few years.
  • As the downstream logistics industry is on a flourishing development nowadays, the importance of Electric Submersible Pump will become more and more apparent over time, this market will continue to keep certain vitality in next few years.
  This report focuses on the Submersible Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Type I
  • Low Temperature ESP
  • High Temperature ESP

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Submersible Pump product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Submersible Pump, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Submersible Pump in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Submersible Pump competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Submersible Pump breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Submersible Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Submersible Pump sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

