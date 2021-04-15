ATV & Side by Side Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“ATV & Side by Side Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global ATV & Side by Side market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About ATV & Side by Side:

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV), also known as a quad, quad bike, three-wheeler, four-wheeler or quadricycle as defined by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a vehicle that travels on low-pressure tires, with a seat that is straddled by the operator, along with handlebars for steering control. As the name implies, it is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles. ATV & Side by Side Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Polaris

Honda

BRP

Kawasaki

Yamaha Motor

John Deere

Kubota

Arctic Cat

HSUN Motor

CFMOTO

Suzuki

KYMCO

For industry structure analysis, the ATV & Side by Side industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 75.90 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest sales value area in 2017, also the leader in the whole ATV & Side by Side industry.

North America occupied 73.33% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe, which accounted for around 17.40% of the global sales market. Other regions have a smaller amount of sales. Geographically, United States was the largest consumption country in the world.

The worldwide market for ATV & Side by Side is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million USD in 2024, from 9560 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the ATV & Side by Side in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

ATV

Side by Side Market Segment by Application:

Work