Automotive Parking Radar Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Parking Radar

Automotive Parking Radar Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Automotive Parking Radar market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Automotive Parking Radar:

  This report studies the Automotive Parking Radar market. Parking Radars (or Parking Sensor) are designed to alert the driver about obstacles while parking or reversing. The use of display along with parking Radar gives a more precise look to understand quickly about the obstacle in terms of distance and representation.

    Automotive Parking Radar Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Bosch
  • Denso
  • Fujitsu Ten
  • Continental
  • Autoliv
  • Delphi
  • ZF
  • Valeo
  • Hella

    Scope of Report:

  • The global production of automotive parking radar is about 273 M Units in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the production is about 82 M Units in 2016, the market share is about 30%; North America is the second largest production region in 2016, the production is about 68 M Units in 2016, the market share is about 25%;
  • The global consumption of automotive parking radar is about 273 M Units in 2016, Europe is also the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption is about 76.5 M Unit, the market share is about 28%; China is the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption is about 65 M Unit, the market share is about 24%;
  • The average price of automotive parking radar is about 15.5 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 20%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Parking Radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 6810 million USD in 2024, from 4510 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Parking Radar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Forward
  • Rear View

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Parking Radar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Parking Radar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Parking Radar in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automotive Parking Radar competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automotive Parking Radar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Automotive Parking Radar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Parking Radar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Automotive Parking Radar Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automotive Parking Radar Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

