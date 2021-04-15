Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Calcium Hypochlorite Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Calcium Hypochlorite market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

Calcium hypochlorite is an inorganic compound with formula Ca(ClO)2. It is sold as a white, solid concentrate in granular, tablet or briquette form with a distinct chlorine odor. Calcium hypochlorite is widely used as a disinfectant and bleaching agent. It is considered more stable and has greater available chlorine than sodium hypochlorite (liquid bleach).

Calcium hypochlorite production has relatively low technology barrier and is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world calcium hypochlorite industry. The main market players are Lonza, Axiall, Barchemicals, Nippon Soda, Tosoh, Weilite and Salt & Chemical Complex.

The sales of calcium hypochlorite is expected to increase to 466118 MT in 2018 from 391617 MT in 2013 with an average growth rate of about 3.54%. The sales market is concentrated in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe.

The global revenue increased with the 0.91% average increasing rate. Asia-Pacific is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. This region occupied 52.26% of the global consumption of calcium hypochlorite in 2017. The sales shares of North America and Europe were 22.63% and 18.53%.

Calcium hypochlorite is mainly applied in water treating agent production and bleach production. And water treating agent application and bleach application consumed 64.00% and 25.36% of the global consumption of calcium hypochlorite respectively in 2017. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more calcium hypochlorite. So, calcium hypochlorite has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for calcium hypochlorite are calcium hydroxide, sodium hydroxide and chlorine, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of calcium hypochlorite, and then impact the price of calcium hypochlorite.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

This report focuses on the Calcium Hypochlorite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

Calcium Process

Market Segment by Application:

Water Treating Agent

Bleach