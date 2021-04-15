Categories
Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

Calcium Hypochlorite

Calcium Hypochlorite Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Calcium Hypochlorite market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Calcium Hypochlorite:

  • Calcium hypochlorite is an inorganic compound with formula Ca(ClO)2. It is sold as a white, solid concentrate in granular, tablet or briquette form with a distinct chlorine odor. Calcium hypochlorite is widely used as a disinfectant and bleaching agent. It is considered more stable and has greater available chlorine than sodium hypochlorite (liquid bleach).

    Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Lonza
  • Axiall
  • Barchemicals
  • Nippon Soda
  • Tosoh
  • Nankai Chemical
  • Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
  • Weilite
  • Salt & Chemical Complex
  • Nanke
  • Yufeng
  • Kaifeng
  • Jiansheng
  • Xinze
  • Huanghua Kaifeng
  • Ruifuxin

    Scope of Report:

  • Calcium hypochlorite production has relatively low technology barrier and is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world calcium hypochlorite industry. The main market players are Lonza, Axiall, Barchemicals, Nippon Soda, Tosoh, Weilite and Salt & Chemical Complex.
  • The sales of calcium hypochlorite is expected to increase to 466118 MT in 2018 from 391617 MT in 2013 with an average growth rate of about 3.54%. The sales market is concentrated in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe.
  • The global revenue increased with the 0.91% average increasing rate. Asia-Pacific is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. This region occupied 52.26% of the global consumption of calcium hypochlorite in 2017. The sales shares of North America and Europe were 22.63% and 18.53%.
  • Calcium hypochlorite is mainly applied in water treating agent production and bleach production. And water treating agent application and bleach application consumed 64.00% and 25.36% of the global consumption of calcium hypochlorite respectively in 2017. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more calcium hypochlorite. So, calcium hypochlorite has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The major raw materials for calcium hypochlorite are calcium hydroxide, sodium hydroxide and chlorine, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of calcium hypochlorite, and then impact the price of calcium hypochlorite.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
  • This report focuses on the Calcium Hypochlorite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Calcium Process
  • Sodium Process

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Water Treating Agent
  • Bleach
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Calcium Hypochlorite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Calcium Hypochlorite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Calcium Hypochlorite in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Calcium Hypochlorite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Calcium Hypochlorite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Calcium Hypochlorite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Calcium Hypochlorite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Calcium Hypochlorite Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Calcium Hypochlorite Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

