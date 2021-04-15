Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

“Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Needle-Free Drug Delivery market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

Needle free injection technology (NFIT)is an extremely broad concept which include a wide range of drug delivery systems that drive drugs through the skin using any of the forces as Lorentz, Shock waves, pressure by gas or electrophoresis which propels the drug through the skin, virtually nullifying the use of hypodermic needle. This technology is not only touted to be beneficial for the pharma industry but developing world too find it highly useful in mass immunization programmes, bypassing the chances of needle stick injuries and avoiding other complications including those arising due to multiple use of single needle. Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Valeritas

PharmaJet

3M

Akra Dermojet

Consort Medical

PenJet

BD

BD

Med Immune

This report studies the Needle-Free Drug Delivery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Needle-Free Drug Delivery market by product type and applications/end industries.

Needle-based Injections continue to be the primary option for the delivering large molecule drugs which would break down in the gastrointestinal tract if consumed orally. Despite their common use, needles have several drawbacks including but not limited to needle stick injuries, patient non-compliance and needle phobia. Furthermore, needles can be a source of disease transmission, particularly when they are re-used and used incorrectly.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Needle-Free Drug Delivery.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Get a Sample Copy of the Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Report Market Segment by Types:

Jet injectors

Transdermal drug delivery systems Market Segment by Application:

Insulin delivery

Vaccination

Pain management