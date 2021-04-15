Categories
Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Needle-Free Drug Delivery

Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Needle-Free Drug Delivery market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Needle-Free Drug Delivery:

  • Needle free injection technology (NFIT)is an extremely broad concept which include a wide range of drug delivery systems that drive drugs through the skin using any of the forces as Lorentz, Shock waves, pressure by gas or electrophoresis which propels the drug through the skin, virtually nullifying the use of hypodermic needle. This technology is not only touted to be beneficial for the pharma industry but developing world too find it highly useful in mass immunization programmes, bypassing the chances of needle stick injuries and avoiding other complications including those arising due to multiple use of single needle.

    Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Endo Pharmaceuticals
  • Antares Pharma
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals
  • Valeritas
  • PharmaJet
  • 3M
  • Akra Dermojet
  • Consort Medical
  • PenJet
  • BD
  • Med Immune

    Scope of Report:

  • This report studies the Needle-Free Drug Delivery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Needle-Free Drug Delivery market by product type and applications/end industries.
  • Needle-based Injections continue to be the primary option for the delivering large molecule drugs which would break down in the gastrointestinal tract if consumed orally. Despite their common use, needles have several drawbacks including but not limited to needle stick injuries, patient non-compliance and needle phobia. Furthermore, needles can be a source of disease transmission, particularly when they are re-used and used incorrectly.
  • The global Needle-Free Drug Delivery market
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Needle-Free Drug Delivery.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Jet injectors
  • Transdermal drug delivery systems

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Insulin delivery
  • Vaccination
  • Pain management

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Needle-Free Drug Delivery product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Needle-Free Drug Delivery, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Needle-Free Drug Delivery in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Needle-Free Drug Delivery competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Needle-Free Drug Delivery breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Needle-Free Drug Delivery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Needle-Free Drug Delivery sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

