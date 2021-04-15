Potassium Hydroxide Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

“Potassium Hydroxide Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Potassium Hydroxide market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

Potassium hydroxide is a non organic compound, which is usually called as caustic potash. The colorless solid of potassium hydroxideâ€“KOH is a prototypical strong base, which can also be found from the sodium hydroxide. It is the largest-volume potassium chemical for non-fertilizer use. Potassium hydroxide (caustic potash) serves a wide range of end use markets. The largest users of potassium hydroxide are the soap and detergent, fertilizer, and chemical industries. Minor uses include the production of molten salts, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and photographic chemicals. Potassium Hydroxide Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

OxyChem

UNID

Tessenderlo chemie

Olin Chlor Alkali

Evonik

ERCO Worldwide

Asahi Glass (AGC)

Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS (PPC)

Pan-Americana S.A.

Ercros

Albemarle

ICL

Altair Chimica

Inner Mongolia Rida Taifeng Chemical

QingHai Salt Lake Industry Group

Chengdu Huarong Chemical

Tssunfar

Xinxiang Shenma Zhenghua Chemical

Chengdu Chemical

Tianjin Longyuan Chemical

Jiangxi Zhangfeng Chemical

Taizhou Mingguang Chemical

China is one of potassium resource-poor countries. The production of potassium hydroxide is mainly focus on Qinghai Province and Inner Mongolia. For production, the China production of potassium hydroxide will reach 607.5 K MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of potassium hydroxide, there is also a certain space in the next few years.

Potassium hydroxide, or caustic potash, is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the production of potassium carbonate, potassium phosphates, liquid fertilizers, and potassium soaps and detergents.

Solid Potassium Hydroxide

Liquid Potassium Hydroxide Market Segment by Application:

Chemical Raw Material Potassium

Pharmaceutical Industry

Light Industry

Dye Industry

Denka Industry