Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK):

Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic in the PAEK (Poly Aryl Ether Ketone) family, with high heat resistance, chemical resistance and the ability to withstand high mechanical loads. Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Arkema

Rallis

Kaisheng New Materials

OPM

Scope of Report:

The global production of PEKK increased from 329 MT in 2013 to 511 MT in 2017 at an average annual growth rate of more than 11.72%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 63.8 % in 2017 followed by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 7.25% average annual growth rate.

The PEKK is mainly used in aerospace, automotive industry and medical industry. Using 3D printing techniques such as selective laser sintering (SLS), PEKK components with complex geometries and unique shapes can be manufactured rapidly without molds or dies. With the development of 3D printing technology, there will be an increasing demand of PEKK in the next few years. EU and North America are the main consumption markets.

This industry is monopolized by a few companies such as Arkema and Rallis, while Rallis supply PEKK mainly for Cytec Solvay Group. In China, Kaisheng New Materials is the only manufacturer and the first one to break the technology monopoly. OPM is a recognized leader in high performance additive manufacturing.

Although sales of PEKK brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PEKK field abruptly.

The worldwide market for Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 72 million USD in 2024, from 37 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Electrophilic substitution

Nucleophilic substitution Market Segment by Application:

Aerospace

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry