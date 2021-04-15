Categories
All News

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK)

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

Get a Sample PDF of the Reporthttps://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813406  

About Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK):

  • Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic in the PAEK (Poly Aryl Ether Ketone) family, with high heat resistance, chemical resistance and the ability to withstand high mechanical loads.

    Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Arkema
  • Rallis
  • Kaisheng New Materials
  • OPM
  • Polymics

    To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13813406

    Scope of Report:

  • The global production of PEKK increased from 329 MT in 2013 to 511 MT in 2017 at an average annual growth rate of more than 11.72%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 63.8 % in 2017 followed by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 7.25% average annual growth rate.
  • The PEKK is mainly used in aerospace, automotive industry and medical industry. Using 3D printing techniques such as selective laser sintering (SLS), PEKK components with complex geometries and unique shapes can be manufactured rapidly without molds or dies. With the development of 3D printing technology, there will be an increasing demand of PEKK in the next few years. EU and North America are the main consumption markets.
  • This industry is monopolized by a few companies such as Arkema and Rallis, while Rallis supply PEKK mainly for Cytec Solvay Group. In China, Kaisheng New Materials is the only manufacturer and the first one to break the technology monopoly. OPM is a recognized leader in high performance additive manufacturing.
  • Although sales of PEKK brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PEKK field abruptly.
  • The worldwide market for Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 72 million USD in 2024, from 37 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Get a Sample Copy of the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Report

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Electrophilic substitution
  • Nucleophilic substitution

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Aerospace
  • Automotive Industry
  • Medical Industry
  • Others

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813406

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813406

    Table of Contents of Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Photochromic Dyes Market Size 2021 by Sales Growth, Revenue, Market Share and Forecast 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

    Electronic Shelf Label System Market Size 2021 Research Report Segmented by Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2024 Says Absolute Reports

    Astaxanthin Supplements Market Size Research Report 2021 by Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges, Risks and Forecast to 2027 Says Absolute Reports

    Calcium Suppliment Market Size 2021 Latest In-Depth Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2025

    Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Coated Glass Market Size 2021 by Global Market Overview, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Share, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

    Microplate Shakers Market Size Research Report 2021 by Growth Potential, Market Share, Price and Forecast to 2027 Says Absolute Reports

    Commercial Satellite Imagery Market Size 2021 by Company, Product introduction, Sales Volume, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

    Industrial Laser Printers Market Size 2021 Research Report Segmented by Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2024 Says Absolute Reports

    Photochromatic Sunglass Market Size 2021 by Global Market Overview, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Share, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

    Reusable Oil Absorbents Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Challenges, Trends, Geographical Regions, and Opportunities to 2027

    Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size Report 2021 by Segmentation includes Type, Applications, Channel and Forecast to 2025

    Aerospace & Defence Transistors Market Size Research Report 2021 by Growth Drivers, Market Challenges, Restraints, Price and Forecast to 2027 Says Absolute Reports

    Shitake Mushroom Extract Lentinan Market Size 2020 by Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis and Forecast to 2024

    Sofa Market Size Research Report 2021 by Production, Consumption Professional Analysis, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2025

    https://bisouv.com/