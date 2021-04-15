Selenium-enriched Yeast Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Selenium-enriched Yeast Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Selenium-enriched Yeast market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Selenium-enriched Yeast:

Selenium-enriched yeast is the best source of organic selenium. The absorption and utilization of organic selenium is much higher than the inorganic selenium, and the toxicity of organic selenium is much lower. Selenium-enriched Yeast Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Alltech

Lesaffre

Angel

Pharma Nord

Lallemand

Novus International

Associated British Foods

Miro Chembiotech

Cypress Systems

Diamond V

ADM

Biorigin

Tianxiangyuan

Prince Agri Products

Aleris

Embria Health Sciences

Scope of Report:

Selenium-enriched yeast is mainly used in functional food and feed industry as nutritional additives. It can divide into two types: food grade and feed grade, food grade selenium yeastâ€™s average price is much expensive than feed grade, but the production volume of food grade is lower than feed grade.

This report focuses on the Selenium-enriched Yeast in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

Food Grade

Feed Grade Market Segment by Application:

Functional Food

Feed Industry