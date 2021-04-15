3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13860655

About 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors:

3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor is part of the 3D ToF image sensor family. The device combines ToF sensing with an optimally-designed analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and a versatile, programmable timing generator (TG).

The built-in TG controls the reset, modulation, readout, and digitization sequence. The programmability of the TG offers flexibility to optimize for various depth-sensing performance. 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13860655 Scope of Report:

On the basis of type, the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor, QVGA ToF Image Sensor, and Others. The QVGA ToF Image Sensor segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

End-users, included in this market are Consumer Electronics, Robotics and Drone, Machine Vision and Industrial Automation, Entertainment, Automobile, and Others usage. The Consumer Electronics application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

Based on regions, the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other, and the Rest of the World (ROW). USA and Europe is expected to account for larger share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.0% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million USD in 2024, from 620 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Get a Sample Copy of the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Report Market Segment by Types:

Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

QVGA ToF Image Sensor

Others Market Segment by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Automobile