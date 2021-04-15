Categories
Dewatering Pump Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Dewatering Pump

Dewatering Pump Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Dewatering Pump market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Dewatering Pump:

  • Dewatering pumps are centrifugal pumps installed in a building that is situated below the groundwater level, to reduce the water level and then maintain it at this level. One example is in underground mining in which water penetrating into the adits is pumped up to the surface.
  • Standard Centrifugal Pumps are versatile pumps that provide an economical choice for general purpose clear water dewatering. The design uses a directmounted impeller to move water by creating a partial vacuum. The velocity of the rotating impeller pressurizes the water through the discharge outlet. These pumps are suitable for construction, municipal, agricultural, and residential applications and should be used in clear water with limited solids.
  • Centrifugal force created by the rotating impeller pushes water away from the eye; where pressure is the lowest, to the vane tips where pressure is the highest. The velocity of the rotating vanes pressurizes the water forced through the volute and discharged from the pump.

    Dewatering Pump Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Grundfos
  • Sulzer
  • Xylem
  • The Weir Group
  • KSB
  • Ebara
  • Wacker Neuson
  • Tsurumi Pump
  • Zoeller Pumps
  • Honda Power Equipment
  • Mersino Dewatering
  • Nanfang Pump Industry
  • Zhejiang EO Pump
  • Veer Pump

    Scope of Report:

  • The dewatering pump market is primarily driven by strong industrialization and increasing urbanization and increasing demand from mining and sludge treatment industry. Strong growth prospectus of the construction industry in Asia Pacific region is expected to drive demand for dewatering pumps in the years to come. The recent growth in the mining sector is likely to propel the demand for dewatering pumps. However, high initial investment and barriers in acquiring technological know-how are expected to be the major constraints for the growth of dewatering pumps market in Asia Pacific region.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • The worldwide market for Dewatering Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 4420 million USD in 2024, from 2910 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Dewatering Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Submersible Dewatering Pumps
  • Non-Submersible Dewatering Pumps

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Mining and Construction
  • Oil and Gas
  • Industrial
  • Municipal
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Dewatering Pump product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dewatering Pump, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dewatering Pump in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Dewatering Pump competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Dewatering Pump breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Dewatering Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dewatering Pump sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

