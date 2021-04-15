Categories
Neurodegenerative Diseases Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases Market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Neurodegenerative Diseases:

  • Neurodegenerative diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent due to an aging population, but this diverse therapy area remains largely untreatable with current therapies. Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by neuronal death within the brain and/or central nervous system (CNS), leading to progressive decline in functional neurological capacities. It has a devastating effect on quality of life and independence, often requiring full-time care during the later disease stages.

    Neurodegenerative Diseases Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Novartis
  • Merck Serono
  • Teva Pharmaceutical
  • UCB
  • Pfizer
  • Biogen Idec
  • Bayer Schering Pharma AG
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Addex Pharmaceutical
  • Amarin
  • AstraZeneca
  • Asubio Pharmaceutical
  • Bial
  • Alector
  • Yumanity Therapeutics
  • Eisai
  • H.Lundbeck A/S
  • Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical
  • Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group
  • Chongqing Zein Pharmaceutical

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Neurodegenerative Diseases in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • NMDA
  • SSRIs
  • Dopamine Inhibitors

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Parkinsonâ€™s disease
  • Huntington disease
  • Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
  • Alzheimerâ€™s disease

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Neurodegenerative Diseases product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Neurodegenerative Diseases, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Neurodegenerative Diseases in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Neurodegenerative Diseases competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Neurodegenerative Diseases breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Neurodegenerative Diseases market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neurodegenerative Diseases sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Neurodegenerative Diseases Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Neurodegenerative Diseases Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

