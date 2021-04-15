Cloud Robotics Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Cloud Robotics Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Cloud Robotics market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Cloud Robotics:

Cloud robotics is an emerging field of robotics rooted in cloud computing, cloud storage, and other Internet technologies centered around the benefits of converged infrastructure and shared services. It allows robots to benefit from the powerful computational, storage, and communications resources of modern data centers. In addition, it removes overheads for maintenance and updates, and reduces dependence on custom middleware. Cloud Robotics Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa

Mitsubishi

Irobot

SoftBank

Hit Robot Group

SIASUN

Fenjin

Cloud robotics allows robots to take advantage of the rapid increase in data transfer rates to offload tasks without hard real time requirements. This is of particular interest for mobile robots, where on-board computation entails additional power requirements which may reduce operating duration and constrain robot mobility as well as increase costs.

The Robotics industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many families and commercial enterprises or associations choose the Robotics. The reduced time for household or commercial activities is increasing the adoption of Robotics by the end-users for replacing their physical works.

At present, in global, the Robotics industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest manufacturer is Fanuc which accounted for approximately 19.21% of the global revenue of cleaning robots in 2016.

This report focuses on the Cloud Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Hardware

Software

Services Market Segment by Application:

Industrial

Professional Service