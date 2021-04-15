Digital Servo Press Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

“Digital Servo Press Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Digital Servo Press market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Digital Servo Press:

A digital servo press features the same elements as the high-end actuator, but also includes active motor cooling, signal amplifiers and a controller with dedicated software to provide true closed-loop control of both force and position. The pressâ€™s mechanism and drive will vary, depending on model. Mechanism types include ballscrew, planetary roller screw (for higher forces) and rack-and-pinion. The presses can be driven directly by the servomotor or through a gearbox. Digital Servo Press Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for digital servo press in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced digital servo press. Increasing of automotive and electronics fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of digital servo press in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the digital servo press industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of digital servo press is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like F Janome Industrial Equipment, Promess, Kistler and Tox Pressotechnik, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their digital servo press and related services. At the same time, Japan, occupied 41% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global digital servo press industry because of their market share of digital servo press.

The worldwide market for Digital Servo Press is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 220 million USD in 2024, from 170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Digital Servo Press in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Less than 100KN

100KN-200KN

More than 200KN Market Segment by Application:

Automotive

Motor and Electronic Industry

Aerospace and Medical Equipment Industry