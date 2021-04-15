Categories
Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

Dyestuff for Textile Fibers

Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Dyestuff for Textile Fibers market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Dyestuff for Textile Fibers:

  • This report studies the dyestuff for textile fibers market, Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From Plastic toys to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye. Textile fiber dyestuff means the dyes used in the textile industry, in this report, the statistics data is including all kinds of textile dyes.

    Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Huntsman
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Kiri Industries
  • Archroma
  • Longsheng Group
  • Zhejiang Runtu
  • Yabang
  • Jihua Group
  • Chuyuan Group
  • Zhejiang Transfar
  • Shanxi Linfen
  • Suzhou Luosen
  • Xuzhou Kedah
  • Everlight Chemical
  • T&T Industries

    Scope of Report:

  • Our report focuses the market of dyestuff for textile fibers. The dominance of polyester and cotton in the global markets has decisively shaped the demand for certain types of dyestuffs. On the other hand, the demand for polyamides, acrylics, cellulose and wool was more or less stagnant. In 2016, the Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers segment is the leading application of dyestuff for textile fibers, took the market share of 55.64%. When it comes to the type, Disperse Dyes accounted for 43.64% of the global dyestuff for textile fibers market, in terms of volume.
  • Differences in the regional growth rates of textile products too affect demand. The Asian region saw the biggest growth in textile production, followed by North America, Latin America and Western Europe. This suggests the shift in the global textile industry towards Asia. As a result, China leads in dyestuff production both in terms of volumes and value, with a 67.08% share of the global production; the India is next with 11.76% and Europe has around 5.60%.
  • Due to a greater use of polyester and cottonbased fabrics, there has been a shift towards reactive dyes, used in cottonbased fabrics, and disperse dyes, used in polyester. These two dyes have been dominant in all the three regional global market, especially Asia.
  • The worldwide market for Dyestuff for Textile Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 6230 million USD in 2024, from 5490 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Disperse Dyes
  • Reactive Dyes
  • Sulfur Dyes
  • Vat Dyes
  • Acid Dyes
  • Other Dyes

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers
  • Cotton Textiles
  • Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Dyestuff for Textile Fibers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dyestuff for Textile Fibers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dyestuff for Textile Fibers in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Dyestuff for Textile Fibers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dyestuff for Textile Fibers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

