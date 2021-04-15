Categories
Industrial Fasteners Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

Industrial Fasteners

Industrial Fasteners Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Industrial Fasteners market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Industrial Fasteners:

  • A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components. Welding is an example of creating permanent joints.
  • Fasteners can also be used to close a container such as a bag, a box, or an envelope; or they may involve keeping together the sides of an opening of flexible material, attaching a lid to a container, etc. There are also special-purpose closing devices, e.g. a bread clip.
  • Some types of woodworking joints make use of separate internal reinforcements, such as dowels or biscuits, which in a sense can be considered fasteners within the scope of the joint system, although on their own they are not general purpose fasteners.

    Industrial Fasteners Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

    Scope of Report:

  • With the development of technology and the down trend of raw materials-steel, the global average price of industrial fasteners is in the decreasing trend, from 2359 USD/MT in 2013 to 2141 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • Industrial fasteners including nuts, bolts, and screws are used to join or fix two or more objects together. These products are expected to witness significant demand over the upcoming years as they increase the durability of the joined parts, and can be used on different kinds of substrates such as Steel, Cooper, Aluminum, etc. Steel Fasteners dominate the market with market share nearly 90%.
  • Fasteners are application in automotive, electric & electronics, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of Fasteners is used in automotive, and the market share in 2017 is about 26% and the proportion of electric & electronics in 2017 is about 18%.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Fasteners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 86200 million USD in 2024, from 55600 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Fasteners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Steel Type
  • Cooper Type
  • Aluminum Type
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Automotive Industry
  • Electric & Electronics
  • Machinery Industry
  • Construction Industry
  • MRO (Maintenance, repair, and operations)
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Fasteners product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Fasteners, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Fasteners in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Industrial Fasteners competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Industrial Fasteners breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Industrial Fasteners market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Fasteners sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Industrial Fasteners Market:

