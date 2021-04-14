North America Low Speed Vehicle Market Hit Stunning Double Digit CAGR of +4% by 2027 with Top Key Players: Bintelli Electric Vehicle,Club Car

North America Low Speed Vehicle Market The rising elderly population is projected to create more demand for mobility solutions that are beyond automobiles. In this respect, the low speed vehicles and street-legal golf carts are ideal as these are cost-effective, convenient, and a clean local transportation substitute for this population. The mentioned vehicles are also appropriate for commuters, students, and government fleet operators. The US projects to lower vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions.

Top Leading Companies

Bintelli Electric Vehicle,Club Car, LLC,Cruise Car, Inc.,,Deere & Company,HDK Co., Ltd.,Moto Electric Vehicles,Polaris Inc.,Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.,The Toro Company,Yamaha Golf-Car Company

The low speed vehicle market in North America was valued at US$ 3,209.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,199.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

NORTH AMERICA LOW SPEED VEHICLEMARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Type

Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles

Golf Carts

Industrial Utility Vehicles

Personnel Carriers

North America Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Propulsion

Diesel

Electric

Less than 5 HP

5 to 10 HP

More than 8 HP

Gasoline

North America Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Country

The US

Canada

Mexico

The key questions answered in this report:

What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year

What are the Key Factors driving Variable Area Intelligent Flow Meters Market

What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market

Who are the Key Vendors in Variable Area Intelligent Flow Meters Market

What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares

What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model

Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding North America Low Speed Vehicle Market

