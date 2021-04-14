North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% in Coming Year by American Manganese Inc, Eco-Bat Technologies, -Cycle Corp, Retriev Technologies and TES 

According to The Business Market Insights North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

lithium-ion battery recycling market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 35.90 million in 2019 to US$ 139.56 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Lithium-ion batteries are becoming crucial and are found in large proportion among industries including automotive, mining, consumer electronics and many more. Smartphones, cordless power tools, laptops, tablets, and grid-energy storage, electric vehicles are the prominent applications where lithium-ion batteries are used at a massive rate. Companies such as Tesla and Envirostream are taking necessary steps to promote lithium-ion battery markets. Factors such as improper disposal of lithium-ion battery, recovery of valuable metals through disposal of lithium-ion batteries, and government initiatives for lithium-ion battery recycling are contributing towards the market growth

Some of the companies competing in the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market are

American Manganese Inc.

Eco-Bat Technologies

International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO)

Li-Cycle Corp.

Retriev Technologies

TES

Regional North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the regional North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

