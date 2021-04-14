Covid-19 Lockdown Impact On Global Measuring Robot Market 2021-2027 Growth and Demand, Projected Market Research Store.

Global Measuring Robot Market

Measuring robot is defined as the measurement platform with automatic target recognition, automatic calibration, automatic angle measurement & distance measurement, automatic target tracking, automatic recording function. It is also referred as robotic total station. The main use of measuring robots is in surveying, which is critical & demands high precision. Robotic total station is an integrated system that consists of storage system, electronic data collector, and microprocessor. The functions of a measuring robot include data processing, coordinate measurement, distance measurement, and angle measurement.

The increase in demand of measuring robots by construction sector, owing to the modernization of surveying tools and techniques for the purpose of land surveying is one of the major driving factors expected to boost the global measuring robot market growth during this forecast period. The growing demand for fast and accurate measurements in land surveying will accelerate the demand for measuring robot in the market.

The growing urbanization and industrialization is expected to propel the target market growth. Also, the increase in investments in utility industries like oil and gas and the increase in construction of highways and bridges in developing countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil drive the global measuring robot market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on development and launch of advanced products which expected to support the market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Topcon had launched GT series robotic total station which offers incredible efficiency in surveying & stake out operation with 3D data at construction site. It ensure high-precision and stable measurements with auto-collimating function, quick and smooth measurement with high speed turning, and High portability with a light weight and small body.

The presence of alternative systems such as GPS systems, and laser system for and surveying poses a threat to the measuring robot market such factors hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The North America registered for the highest share of measuring robot market in 2018 as it is a mature market for automation and robotic technology, which has already incorporated robots in various industrial & services sectors. Also, the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest revenue share throughout the forecast period and Latin America and MEA region is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Market Key Players

Some key operating players are listed in this report such as Topcon, Hexagon, Trimble, HILTE, STONEX, Suzhou FOIF Co., GPS LANDS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD, Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co., CARLSON, Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co.Ltd , etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

5”- 1” accuracy

2”- others accuracy

By Application

Surveying

Engineering & Construction

Excavation

By End User

Construction

Utilities

Mining

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

