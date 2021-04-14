Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects | With Covid 19 Analysis

“Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The novel drug delivery systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.9%, during the forecast period, 2018-2023. There is a continuous growth in the market of drug delivery systems and is forecasted to continue to grow at an impressive rate in future also.

Requirement of Controlled Release of Drugs

The method by which a drug is being delivered can have significant influence on its efficacy. Many of the drugs have an optimum concentration range and requirement of controlled release of drugs in the body has to be there. The concentrations above or below the concentration range can be toxic or can produce no therapeutic benefits at all. Transdermal patches, implants, nasal systems, microcapsules, etc. are some of the common systems that are considered under the controlled release systems. Hence, the requirement of controlled release of drugs leads to drive the novel drug delivery systems market.

The other factors include advancement in pharmacology promoting increased adoption of novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) and technological advancements promoting development of NDDS.

Stability Issues with the NDDS System

The stability of the delivery system is one of the most important factors, which effects the drug delivery systems market. Liposomes are the most common nanocarriers for drug delivery owing to the several advantages they offer over other delivery systems. Liposomes help in stabilizing therapeutic compounds and improved biodistribution of compounds to target sites in vivo. However, stability of liposome-based drug delivery systems is a major concern, which is restraining the growth of this market.

The other restraining factors also include the stringent regulatory guidelines and product recalls.

North America Dominates the Market

North America has dominated the novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market in 2016 with a revenue share of around 37%. North America holds the major share in the market owing to the factors, such as growing R&D in the field of drug delivery systems, the high adoption rate of new technologies, and supportive reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness growth in the novel drug delivery systems market in the upcoming future.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding Ag

Sanofi Sa

