Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Online Exam Proctoring industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the Online Exam Proctoring market experienced a growth of the global market size of Online Exam Proctoring reached million $ in 2020, of what is about million $ in 2015.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Online Exam Proctoring market size was in the range of %. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Online Exam Proctoring market size in 2020 will be with a growth rate of %. This is percentage points lower than in previous years.

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Online Exam Proctoring market size will reach million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of % between 2020-2025.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport.

Examity

PSI Services

ProctorU

ExamSoft

Comprobo

Mercer-Mettl

ProctorTrack (Verificient)

Inspera

Kryterion

Prometric

Respondus

Smarter Services

Honorlock

Proctorio

ProctorExam

Pearson Vue

ProctorFree

SMOWL

TestReach

Questionmark

Televic Education

Examstar

RK Infotech

Chinamobo Inc

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Live Online Proctoring

Advanced Automated Proctoring

Recorded Proctoring

Industry Segmentation

Education

Certification/Licensure

Corporate

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Section 1 Online Exam Proctoring Product Definition

Section 2 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Online Exam Proctoring Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Online Exam Proctoring Business Revenue

2.3 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Overview

2.4 COVID-19 Impact on Online Exam Proctoring Industry

Section 3 Manufacturer Online Exam Proctoring Business Introduction

3.1 Examity Online Exam Proctoring Business Introduction

3.1.1 Examity Online Exam Proctoring Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.1.2 Examity Online Exam Proctoring Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Examity Interview Record

3.1.4 Examity Online Exam Proctoring Business Profile

3.1.5 Examity Online Exam Proctoring Product Specification

3.2 PSI Services Online Exam Proctoring Business Introduction

3.2.1 PSI Services Online Exam Proctoring Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.2.2 PSI Services Online Exam Proctoring Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 PSI Services Online Exam Proctoring Business Overview

3.2.5 PSI Services Online Exam Proctoring Product Specification

3.3 ProctorU Online Exam Proctoring Business Introduction

3.3.1 ProctorU Online Exam Proctoring Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.3.2 ProctorU Online Exam Proctoring Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 ProctorU Online Exam Proctoring Business Overview

3.3.5 ProctorU Online Exam Proctoring Product Specification

3.4 ExamSoft Online Exam Proctoring Business Introduction

3.5 Comprobo Online Exam Proctoring Business Introduction

3.6 Mercer-Mettl Online Exam Proctoring Business Introduction

…

Section 4 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Segmentation (Region Level)

4.1 North America Country

4.1.1 United States Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.1.2 Canada Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.2 South America Country

4.2.1 South America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3 Asia Country

4.3.1 China Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.2 Japan Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.3 India Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.4 Korea Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4 Europe Country

4.4.1 Germany Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.2 UK Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.3 France Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.4 Italy Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.5 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5 Other Country and Region

4.5.1 Middle East Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5.2 Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5.3 GCC Online Exam Proctoring Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.6 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2015-2020

4.7 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis

…continued

