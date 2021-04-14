Asia-Pacific Submarine Cable System Market Set for Rapid Growth to Reach Around US$ 14.7 Bn by 2027

Submarine cable systems market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow from US$ 5.6 Bn in 2017 to reach US$ 14.7 Bn by the end of 2027. This represents a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2018 – 2027.

The focus on the development of submarine cable systems has grown from strength to strength in the last decade. There have been few notable factors that have resulted in significant growth of submarine cable systems market in recent times. The international bandwidth has grown at an average of close to 40% year on year from 2012 to 2016, which has boosted the penetration of various international players in the Asia Pacific region which has reflected the growth of submarine cable systems market. The internet, as well as the voice operators, have witnessed impressive growth in the traffic. Also, various content, as well as cloud service providers, have had a remarkable impact on data traffic growth

Leading Asia-Pacific Submarine Cable System Market Players:

Huawei Marine Networks Co., Ltd.,Subcom, LLC,NEC Corporation,Fujitsu Limited,Nokia Corporation,Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.,Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.,Nexans SA,Prysmian Group,Mitsubishi Electric Company

Asia-Pacific Submarine Cable System market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

ASIA PACIFIC SUBMARINE CABLE SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Service

Installation

Maintenance

By Application

Communication

Energy & Power

By Country

China

Australia

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Hong Kong

Rest of Asia Pacific

