Head Mounted Display Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Head mounted display refers to a display device which is worn on the head or a part of a helmet and it ensures that the display is always positioned in the front of the user’s eyes. The screen or monitors in hmds are liquid crystal displays as they are compact, lightweight and efficient. They are used in various industries like gaming, medical, military, and engineering. With the advent of technology a new display in being used which is an organic light emitting diode.

Global head mounted display market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 41.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing demand from the users for compact and portable devices and technological advancement and high adoption of head mounted devices in the smartphone. There is an increasing demand for lightweight head mounted devices.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global head mounted display market are Alphabet, Sony Corporation, SAMSUNG, Microsoft, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., FUJITSU, HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Optinvent SA, Collins Aerospace, Seiko Epson Corporation, Thales Visionix Inc., Avegant Corp., FOVE Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Meta View Inc., CINOPTICS, Kopin Corporation, VUZIX, Shoogee GmbH & Co. KG and SA PHOTONICS INC among others.

Segmentation : Global Head Mounted Display Market

By Technology

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

By End Use

Consumer

Gaming

Entertainment

Commercial

Advertising

Marketing

Branding

Retail

Tourism

Enterprise and Industry

Virtual Interviews

Virtual Training Sessions

Virtual Meetings

On-The-Job Training to Field Workers

Warehouse

Emergency Response

Operation and Assembly

Maintenance and Inspection

Field Repair Services

Freight Loading and Transportation

Engineering and Design

Design

Architecture

Military

Defense

Aerospace

Medical

Training

Treatment and Surgery

Patients

Education

Video Guide

Streaming Lessons

Remote Teaching

Virtual Scenarios

Virtual Classrooms

Sports

Fashion

Journalism

By Product Type

Head Mounted

Eyewear

By Component

Processor and Memory

Controller

Sensor

Magnetometers

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Proximity Sensors

Camera

Display

Lens

Case and Connector

Goggles

Head Tracker

Battery

Computing

Pico Projectors Technology

Accessories

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Security

Training and Simulation

Tracking

Imaging

By Type

Discrete Head Mounted Displays

Slide-On Head Mounted Displays

Integrated Head Mounted Displays

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Airbus S.A.S. has collaborated with Microsoft to develop the HoloLens technology for their company which will empower employees to execute their jobs in the most efficient way. The collaboration will enable the company in increasing quality, security and speed which has reduced the chances of human error.

In February 2017, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has announced the launched head mounted display accelerator program for the manufacturers of hmds. It will help the manufacturers in reducing the engineering cost, and will decrease the overall manufacturing time. The launch will help the manufacturers in lowering the barriers and increase the scale of manufacturing which will boost the market.

Country Level Analysis

The Head Mounted Display market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Head Mounted Display market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Head Mounted Display Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Head Mounted Display market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Head Mounted Display market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Head Mounted Display market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

