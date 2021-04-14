Head Mounted Display Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Head mounted display refers to a display device which is worn on the head or a part of a helmet and it ensures that the display is always positioned in the front of the user’s eyes. The screen or monitors in hmds are liquid crystal displays as they are compact, lightweight and efficient. They are used in various industries like gaming, medical, military, and engineering. With the advent of technology a new display in being used which is an organic light emitting diode.
Global head mounted display market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 41.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing demand from the users for compact and portable devices and technological advancement and high adoption of head mounted devices in the smartphone. There is an increasing demand for lightweight head mounted devices.
With the wide ranging Head Mounted Display market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global head mounted display market are Alphabet, Sony Corporation, SAMSUNG, Microsoft, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., FUJITSU, HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Optinvent SA, Collins Aerospace, Seiko Epson Corporation, Thales Visionix Inc., Avegant Corp., FOVE Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Meta View Inc., CINOPTICS, Kopin Corporation, VUZIX, Shoogee GmbH & Co. KG and SA PHOTONICS INC among others.
Segmentation : Global Head Mounted Display Market
By Technology
Augmented Reality
Virtual Reality
By End Use
Consumer
Gaming
Entertainment
Commercial
Advertising
Marketing
Branding
Retail
Tourism
Enterprise and Industry
Virtual Interviews
Virtual Training Sessions
Virtual Meetings
On-The-Job Training to Field Workers
Warehouse
Emergency Response
Operation and Assembly
Maintenance and Inspection
Field Repair Services
Freight Loading and Transportation
Engineering and Design
Design
Architecture
Military
Defense
Aerospace
Medical
Training
Treatment and Surgery
Patients
Education
Video Guide
Streaming Lessons
Remote Teaching
Virtual Scenarios
Virtual Classrooms
Sports
Fashion
Journalism
By Product Type
Head Mounted
Eyewear
By Component
Processor and Memory
Controller
Sensor
Magnetometers
Accelerometers
Gyroscopes
Proximity Sensors
Camera
Display
Lens
Case and Connector
Goggles
Head Tracker
Battery
Computing
Pico Projectors Technology
Accessories
By Connectivity
Wired
Wireless
By Application
Security
Training and Simulation
Tracking
Imaging
By Type
Discrete Head Mounted Displays
Slide-On Head Mounted Displays
Integrated Head Mounted Displays
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Airbus S.A.S. has collaborated with Microsoft to develop the HoloLens technology for their company which will empower employees to execute their jobs in the most efficient way. The collaboration will enable the company in increasing quality, security and speed which has reduced the chances of human error.
- In February 2017, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has announced the launched head mounted display accelerator program for the manufacturers of hmds. It will help the manufacturers in reducing the engineering cost, and will decrease the overall manufacturing time. The launch will help the manufacturers in lowering the barriers and increase the scale of manufacturing which will boost the market.
Country Level Analysis
The Head Mounted Display market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Head Mounted Display market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Head Mounted Display Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Head Mounted Display market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Head Mounted Display market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Head Mounted Display market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
