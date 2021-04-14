Operational Analytics Market Growth, Analysis, Outlook by Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Operational Analytics Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Global Operational Analytics Market was valued at USD 4.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.54 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.86% from 2017 to 2025.

Operational analytics is another term for a type of business analytics which focuses on improving existing operations. This involves the use of various data mining and data aggregation tools to get more transparent information for business planning. Operational analytics helps the enterprises with several benefits including â€“ provides powerful data modeling and predictive analytics, quicker deployment, faster results, effective allocation of capital and human resources, streamline operational processes, optimizes production and distribution channel, and real-time processing.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059662

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising adoption by small and medium businesses

1.2 Issues with management of data quality and security

1.3 Rising market and competitive intelligence

1.4 Increasing adoption of advanced data management strategies

1.5 Rapid data generation due to emergence of IoT-enabled technologies

1.6 Rising demand for process and operations optimization and control

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of technical expertise

2.2 Complex analytical process

2.3 Rapid organizational change

Market Segmentation:

The Global Operational Analytics Market is segmented on the Business Function, Component, Deployment Model, Application, vertical, and region.

1. Business Function:

1.1 Human Resources

1.2 Information Technology

1.3 Sales

1.4 Marketing

1.5 Finance

1.6 Others

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

2.2.2.2 Consulting services

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 On-cloud

3.2 On-premises

4. By Application:

4.1 Workforce management

4.2 Predictive asset maintenance

4.3 Supply chain management

4.4 Sales and marketing management

4.5 Risk management

4.6 Customer management

4.7 Fraud detection

4.8 Others

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Government and Defense

5.2 IT and Telecom

5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4 Transportation and Logistics

5.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.6 Energy and Utilities

5.7 Manufacturing

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

3. IBM Corporation

4. SAP SE

5. Bentley Systems, Inc.

6. Splunk, Inc.

7. SAS Institute, Inc.

8. Cloudera, Inc.

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Alteryx, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059662

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Operational Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

More Reports

Nasal High Flow Market

Genetic Sequencing Test Market

Acne Market

Dental Manufacturing Market

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market