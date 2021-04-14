Crowd Analytics Market Size, Growth, Trends and Segments, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Crowd Analytics Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Global Crowd Analytics Market was valued at USD 392.25 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2825.07 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.53% from 2017 to 2025.

Crowd analytics is an optimized business solution that delivers insightful analysis of crowd mobility at mass gathering places, such as metro & airport terminals, retail malls, city stores, community centers, sports stadium, etc. Crowd analytics enhances business operations by leveraging crowd tracking and customer behavioral analysis. Benefits of crowd analytics for an enterprise include â€“ provides accurate and precise data with full coverage, self-service and customized reports, react faster to dynamic market, optimize sales, marketing and customer service.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising development of smart cities

1.2 Adoption of cloud-based crowd analytics

1.3 Growing need for BI solutions

1.4 Rising investments on analytics tools and solutions

1.5 Growing demand for intelligent video systems due to increasing security threats

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data security and privacy

2.2 High initial setup cost

Market Segmentation:

The Global Crowd Analytics Market is segmented on the organization size, component, deployment model, application, vertical, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

2.2.2.2 Consulting services

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 Cloud

3.2 On-premises

4. By Application:

4.1 Revenue optimization

4.2 Customer management

4.3 Market forecasting

4.4 Marketing campaign measurement

4.5 Incident response and alerting

4.6 Pricing analytics

4.7 Others

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Transportation

5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4 Travel and Tourism

5.5 Public Safety

5.6 Media and Entertainment

5.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. NEC Corporation

2. AGT International

3. Savannah Simulations AG

4. Nokia Corporation

5. Crowdanalytix, Inc

6. Sightcorp BV.

7. Securion Systems

8. Spigit, Inc.

9. Crowd Dynamics

10. Walkbase

11. Wavestore

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Crowd Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

