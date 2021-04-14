Data Prep Market Trends, Challenges, Applications, Drivers, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Data Prep Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Global Data Prep Market was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.64% from 2017 to 2025.

Data preparation is the process of gathering, combining, structuring and organizing data so it can be analyzed as part of business intelligence and business analytics programs. The components of data preparation include data discovery, profiling, cleansing, validation and transformation. Data preparation tool helps in simple data preparation, disparate data integration, security and information governance, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhances efficiency.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059664

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emergence of IoT

1.2 Rising need of tools to increase data access and data convergence

1.3 Rising adoption of data preparation by organizations

1.4 Growing importance of on-time qualifies data

1.5 Increasing need for regulatory and compliances

1.6 Increasing need for data prep tools for predictive business analytics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data security and privacy

2.2 Issues in shifting from traditional system to new technologies

2.3 Presence of data silos

2.4 Lack of technical expertise

Market Segmentation:

The Global Data Prep Market is segmented on the tools, platform, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. Tools:

1.1 Data quality

1.2 Data curation

1.3 Data governance

1.4 Data cataloging

1.5 Data ingestion

2. By Platform:

2.1 Data integration

2.2 Self-service data prep

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premises

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Transportation

4.6 Energy and Utilities

4.7 Manufacturing

4.8 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Tibco Software Inc.

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Datawatch Corporation

6. Tableau Software, Inc.

7. Microstrategy Incorporated

8. Alteryx, Inc

9. SAS Institute

10. Qlik Technologies Inc.

11. Informatica

12. Talend

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059664

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Data Prep Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

More Reports

Liquid Biopsy Market

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market

Invasive Fungal Infection (IFI) Market

Human Microbiome Market

Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Market