Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | Cobra Biologics, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Eurogentec

Cobra Biologics Limited (United Kingdom),Richter-Helm BioLogics (Germany),Eurogentec (Belgium),Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (United States),VGXI Inc. (United States),PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Kaneka Corporation (Japan),Nature Technology Corporation (United States),Waisman Biomanufacturing (United States)

Plasmid DNA manufacturing has been done for various applications such as screening clones transfection, sequencing, transfection, cloning, restriction digestion, PCR, and others. It has been observed that the use of plasmid DNA has been increasing due to high incidence rates of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. Additionally, rising use of plasmid DNA for new cases of cancer such as bowel, and prostate cancers, as well as increasing requirement patients with rare disorders, are the factors that have been supplementing the overall growth of the market. However, lack of skilled workforce in some geographical locations such as the Middle East and Africa and lack of awareness among people are considered as limiting factors for the market. Moreover, increasing research and development activities by established key players are expected to create new opportunities in the forecasted period.

by Type (HQ Plasmid DNA, GMP Plasmid DNA, Non-GMP Plasmid DNA), Application (Cancer, Inherited Disorders, Viral Infections, DNA vaccines, DNA-based gene therapy, Other), Production Type (Small & Medium Scale Plasmid Production, Large Scale Plasmid Production), Grade (Industrial Grade, Research Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Others), End User (Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others)

Rising Use of Plasmid DNA for New Cases of Cancer such As Bowel, and Prostate Cancers

Lack of Skilled Workforce in Some Geographical Locations such as the Middle East and Africa

Increasing Adoption of Plasmid DNA for Latest Treatment Options in Developing Countries such India, China and Others

Increasing Research and Development Activities by Established Key Players

Increase in Occurrence and Incidence Rates Of Genetic Disorders, Cancer, and Infectious Diseases

Rising Demand Due to High Requirement from Patients with Rare Disorders

North America: S., Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica

Europe: K., Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark

APAC: China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong

Middle East and Africa: Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

