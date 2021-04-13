Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Leading Key Players digital diabetes management market are Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dexcom, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings | DBMR

A large-scale Digital Diabetes Management Market report aims to thrive in the competitive market by giving know-how of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes, and their changing tastes about the specific product. This market document estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. Additionally, businesses can get highly benefited from this information to decide on their production and marketing strategies. All the major topics of market research analysis are covered here that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology.

Diabetes management consists of test strip supplies, connected devices, application driven administrations, along with coaching services so that patients can manage their blood sugar level. Diabetes is a disease that is requires being monitor on daily basis and this digital diabetes management devices help the patient to do that. This helps them to avoid damage to their eyes, kidneys, and nerves.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital diabetes management market are Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dexcom, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Abbott., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Glooko, LifeScan, Inc., AgaMatrix Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Insulet Corporation, DarioHealth.

HIGH ACCEPTANCE OF DIGITAL HEALTHCARE DEVICES

Now day’s people have become more conscious about their health. So they are likely to prefer their blood glucose level monitor at individual level due to this reason consumers have keen interest to purchase digital diabetes device for monitoring glucose level in the body so that they would take early precautions in order to avoid the risk of diabetes.

As per the published article on Diabetes Apps, in 2018, approximately 70.00% Americans have self-smart phone for measuring glucose level in the body. The U.S. Diabetes management apps include mySugar apps, Diabetes:M, MyTherapy App, Glucose Buddy Diabetes Tracker, One Drop Diabetes Management.

RESTRAINT:

RECALL OF DEVICES

The recall of digital diabetes apps has impacted the growth of digital diabetes management market. Regulatory authorities recall the digital diabetes apps due to health safety issue. Every country has their own regulatory authorities which is responsible for monitoring the regulation of health care related product. Some of these agencies including FDA (Food Drug Administration), EMEA (European Medicines Agency), MHLWA (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare) and others.

In 2018, Mindfire device mHealth App recall which was used to identify the level of insulin injected in diabetes patient by FDA due to safety with accuracy of digital health devices and drug dosage apps.

HIGH COST OF DEVICES

High cost of devices is another major restrain for this market because middle class and lower middle class population cannot afford high prices these expensive devices which are used for self-monitoring glucose level in the body. Especially in developing countries like including India, Malaysia, Bangladesh and others.

OPPORTUNITIES:

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION

A global technology innovation in type II diabetes management will create new lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to come up with new products in the market. Some of the technology are mentioned in the below.

Mobile apps uses cloud technology for better monitoring. Mobile app uses a sensor to record blood glucose level, So that the user can read out data in the app. By uploading each reading into cloud storage, which provides information that can be accessed by enable up to 20 different people. Anyone can easily access these account as well as easily view glucose monitor reading from their own mobile.

CHALLENGES

TECHNOLOGY COMPETTION

Now day’s number of latest technology apps has been introduced that are available in the market for monitoring glucose level. These devices are available with latest technology and provide accurate, fast, displays glucose measure data on screen.

In 2018, Medtronic, a is key leader on higher adoption of its insulin pumps that which is limits the use of continuous glucose monitors to currently available pumps in the market. At present time Medtronic standalone continuous glucose monitoring market with the recently launch of Guardian Connect device which is elevate the competition for Dexcom and Abbott.

