Glycomics Market Facts & Figures by Bruker Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc., Prozyme, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation

Glycomics is an emerging field which aims to focus on the structure and function of the glycans in a cell, tissue or in an organism. Glycans are the chain like structures of the carbohydrates that are free or conjugated to macromolecules such as lipids or proteins. They contribute in a diverse selection of biological processes such as protein folding, cell signaling, and immune recognition. These are implicated in a number of diseases such as oncological, autoimmune, and others.

The glycomics market is expected to rise during the forecast period owing to the key factors such as rise in the development of the biotechnological techniques, rise in the prevalence of cancer which is enforcing for the development of the various therapies and treatment procedures and others. The advancements in the field of biotechnology owe vast opportunities for the growth of the market in coming years.

The “Global Glycomics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enteral feeding formulas market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global glycomics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enteral feeding formulas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

New England Biolabs Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Takara Bio, Inc.

Prozyme, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

The global glycomics market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on the product the market is classified as enzymes, instruments, reagents, and kits. Based on the application the market is classified as drug discovery and development, diagnostics, immunology, cancer and others. On the basis of the end user the market is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes and contract research organizations.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global glycomics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The glycomics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Glycomics industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

