Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by EVER Pharma GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novo Nordisk A/S

The peptide therapeutics market was valued at US$ 24,878.55 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50,003.15 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Peptides are naturally occurring biological molecules that play a prominent role in important biological activities. Extensive efforts have been taken in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) to develop new peptides for the treatment of chronic conditions. Over 7000 naturally occurring peptides have been identified in recent years, which function as neurotransmitters, hormones, ion channel ligands, and growth factors, amongst others to facilitate various human physiologies. The growth of the peptide therapeutics market is mainly attributed to the growing investments on peptide therapeutics and increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and infectious diseases. However, operational limitations of peptide therapeutics market growth.

Increasing utilization of peptide molecules for the development of COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, extensive support from government authorities for the use of peptides for COVID-19 vaccine development is also anticipated to offer potential opportunity for the adoption of peptides, which will eventually accelerate the growth of peptide therapeutics market.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

Polypeptide Group

EVER Pharma GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

AstraZeneca PLC

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders and Infectious Diseases Drives Peptide Therapeutics Market Growth

Increasing prevalence of metabolic and infectious diseases is one of the prominent factors expected to drive the peptide therapeutics market. For instance, according to a data published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, an estimated 34.2 million people in the US were suffering from diabetes. In addition, according to the same studies, the prevalence of diabetes is continually increasing as compared to the past decades.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

