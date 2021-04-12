Glutathione Market 2021 with Strategies to Boost Growth, Size & Share, Industry Statistics, Business Challenges till 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Glutathione Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Glutathione Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Glutathione Market Analysis 2019-2028

Glutathione is an antioxidant that is used for protecting human health against many forms of diseases and can also be added in food and beverages for nutritional purposes. To incur several health benefits, glutathione is consumed in oral form or by gel, soap or lotions. The global glutathione market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10346752

The rising worldwide research and development in glutathione products is expected to further boost the market with growing investments from giant players in the market. Owing to the growing application of glutathione in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care and food & beverage industries, the glutathione market is expected to increase considerably in the coming years. Glutathione is added in a variety of foods and formulations on account of its dietary benefits. As a result of its immune boosting property, the global demand for glutathione is further expected to increase over the forecast period.

The global glutathione market consists of various segments that are segmented by end user and region. The market is further segmented by end user into food & beverage industry, healthcare, cosmetics & personal care. Out of these, the healthcare segment registered the largest market share of around 53% in the year 2019. The glutathione market is expected to witness significant growth on account of increasing the product’s application in manufacturing various drugs. It helps in boosting insulin tolerance in older people as well as contributes to decreasing Parkinson’s disease symptoms. The rising geriatric population generates demand for these products as they are more susceptible to age-related illnesses. Healthcare is further sub segmented into product, form and application. Product is further segmented into glutathione oxidized and glutathione reduced products. The glutathione reduced segment accounted for around USD 66 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Based on region, the global glutathione market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The market in North America held the highest share in 2019 and is estimated to hold this position throughout the forecast period. On account of the changing lifestyle of the population in North American countries and increasing awareness among consumers in the region, the glutathione market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Multiple benefits associated with the consumption of glutathione on immunity, skin brightening, and protection of cells from oxidative stress, has led to the increase in demand for glutathione in the region. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of North America’s glutathione market during the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10346752

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global glutathione market are Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Nissor Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Shenzhen GSH Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Shandong Jincheng Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc. and others.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a multi-client market research report selling agency that aids business professionals to strategize their business plans for future expansion. With the help of the presence of a large database of syndicated market research reports, along with the scope for report customization, the platform provides a wide opportunity to industry professionals to achieve their end objectives. Kenneth Research offers its services to a scattered level of industries, including consumer goods and food, healthcare, information and communication technology, energy and power and chemical among others.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

—-Related Report—–

Topical Pain Relief Global Market

Dietary Supplements Market

Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market