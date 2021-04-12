Orthopedic Splints Market Size 2021-2024: Business Strategy and Supply-Demand, Growth Outlook with Statistics, Growing Trends and Share Forecast Analysis

The “Orthopedic Splints Market” research report presents an in-depth analysis of the market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape, and growth opportunity. The research for the Global Orthopedic Splints Market collects and analyzes numerical data related to services and products. This research gives you an idea of what your target audience needs to understand, need and want. Orthopedic Splints Market research collects data about customers, marketing strategies, and competitors.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Spinal Splints segment dominates the Global Orthopedic Splints market

Global orthopedic splints market is segmented into Product, Application, Enduser, and Geography. Applications segment is further segmented into Lower Extremity Splints, Upper Extremity Splints, and Spinal Splints

Spinal Splints segment is anticipated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in geriatric population, rise in the incidence of sports injuries and road accidents, technological advancements, the introduction of new technologies and products and also rise in prevalence of spine related diseases. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, it is estimated that in 2017, the number of people in the US with spinal cord injury has been approximately 285,000 persons, with a range from 245,000 to 353,000 persons.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for Global Orthopedic Splints market

The demand for orthopedic surgeries in China and India is also expected to grow tremendously in the near future. India and China are anticipated to account the largest market share in APAC region owing to the high increase in the geriatric population pool. Moreover, propelling medical tourism due to the availability of cost-efficient and advanced healthcare treatment options compared to the other geographical regions and increasing adoption of novel technologies are bolstering the growth of orthopedic splints market in the Asia Pacific region. As per the report of Brink Asia Pacific Risk Center in 2017, around 4 million medical tourists traveled to India to seek health care services, 3.5 million foreign patients traveled to Thailand and 900,000 patients to Singapore in 2016. This number is expected to grow by 10-14% annually by 2020. As per the report of Pacific Prime in 2015, around 10 million patients are traveling every year for the medical treatment to Asian countries such as India, Thailand, and Singapore.

