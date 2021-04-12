Asia-Pacific Presbyopia Market 2021 Size, Top Companies Data, Business Strategies, Emerging Growth, Industry Revenue, Future Prospect, and Regional Outlook 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Asia-Pacific Presbyopia Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Asia-Pacific Presbyopia Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Presbyopia Treatment Market Analysis 2019-2028

Presbyopia is the progressive deterioration of the eyes to concentrate on surrounding objects. It typically becomes visible in the early to mid-40s and begins to deteriorate until around 65 years of age. The Asia-Pacific presbyopia treatment market accounted for a market value of around USD 1700 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3600 million by 2028, by growing at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2028. Since presbyopia is a lens-based condition, majority of the future solutions are based on the development of intraocular lenses. The future technologies include adjustable intraocular lenses, multifocal intraocular lenses, and others.\

Owing to the rising number of people suffering from presbyopia and the growing geriatric population, the Asia-Pacific presbyopia treatment market is anticipated to expand rapidly over the forecast period. Key players in the presbyopia market in Asia-Pacific are focusing on developments and improvements in presbyopia treatment. The companies provide approved products in the market to increase credibility and brand value in the market.

Leading Companies:

Some of the affluent leaders in the Asia-Pacific presbyopia treatment market are NIDEK CO., LTD, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Alcon Vision LLC, Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Essilor International, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Topcon Corporation, Novartis AG and others.

In addition, various manufacturers across the region are adopting massive developments such as user-friendly designs, software upgrades for improved visualization and treatment procedures. Rapidly growing internet penetration across Asia-Pacific countries is making it possible for enterprises to reach out where members are not present at all.

The Asia-Pacific presbyopia treatment market consists of various segments that are segmented by age group and treatment type. The market is further segmented by age group less than 40, 40-60-year-old, above 60. Out of these, the 40-60-year-old segment accounted for the largest market share of around 60% in the Asia-Pacific presbyopia treatment market in 2019. Difficulty in reading small print, having to hold reading material farther away, headaches, and eyestrain are some of the symptoms of presbyopia.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into corrective eyeglasses, contact lenses, refractive surgery, lens implants, and pharmacological treatment. Among them, the corrective eyeglasses segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Bifocal eyeglasses or progressive lens eyeglasses are most commonly prescribed by doctors. Typically, a bifocal lens is broken into two parts. To fix distant vision, the larger portion is used, while the smaller lens helps the patient to see up and near. In addition, eyeglasses are considered the easiest and most secure method of treating presbyopia.

