Sun Care Products Market Size 2021-2024: Business Strategy and Supply-Demand, Growth Outlook with Statistics, Growing Trends and Share Forecast Analysis

The "Sun Care Products Market" research report presents an in-depth analysis of the market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape, and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Popularity Of Outdoor Recreational Activities

The past few years have seen an increase in the participation of sports, especially in outdoor games. A recent trend growing across Europe is the immense response towards outbound tourism. The emerging trend for beach volleyball has also helped in the growth of the market. 57% of the total beach volleyball participation are males and 27% of them were falling between the age group 25-34. It is estimated that Americans spend more than 600 billion USD each year in outdoor recreational activities. Consumers from Western countries prefer using sun care products during their outdoor activities, especially in beaches. Hence the higher participation rate in the outdoor recreational activities has contributed to the rise in the sales of sun care products.

Middle East And Africa are the Fastest Growing Market

The increasing prevalence of non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancers due to significant UV radiation is majorly affecting outdoor laborers and athletes due to the high exposure to the sun. Hence, people are increasingly using sun care products according to the recommendations of dermatologists for protecting the skin against the harmful effects of the sun’s rays. Companies are also tapping the Saudi Arabian market by introducing products with new formulations, such as the incorporation of active ingredients for maximum protection. Online retailers, such as BasharaCare are offering sun care products in KSA. People in Israel are interested in a tanned look and heavily use tanning beds in salons as a solution to achieve the look. The extensive distribution channels of international players such as Beiersdorf in countries, such as Turkey, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, etc., are leading to product availability and shelf visibility of products in stores, thereby enabling consumers to choose the required product with ease.

Vital Pointers Counted:

Product consumption patterns

A valuation that each of these regions accounts for in the industry

Market share which every region holds

Consumption market share across the geographies

Product consumption growth rate

Geographical consumption rate

Reasons to Purchase This Report: –

Analysing the outlook of the Sun Care Products market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

To study current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Distribution Channel Sales Analysis by Value

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new product launch and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategy employed by the major market players

Detailed TOC of Sun Care Products Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Self-tanning Products

5.1.2 After-sun Products

5.1.3 Sun Protection Products

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline Retail Stores

5.2.2 Online Retail Stores

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 India

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Colombia

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.4.2 L’Oreal

6.4.3 Lotus Herbals

6.4.4 Beiersdorf AG

6.4.5 Groupe Clarins

6.4.6 Unilever PLC

6.4.7 Avon Products Inc.

6.4.8 Procter and Gamble (P&G)

6.4.9 Bayercare

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

