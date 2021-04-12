Grapes Market 2021 to 2024: Demand and Global Outlook, Scope and Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Supply and Demand Status Analysis

The “Grapes Market” research report presents an in-depth analysis of the market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape, and growth opportunity. The research for the Global Grapes Market collects and analyzes numerical data related to services and products. This research gives you an idea of what your target audience needs to understand, need and want. Grapes Market research collects data about customers, marketing strategies, and competitors.

Market Overview:

The grapes market was valued at USD 167.90 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 254.29 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.19% for the forecast period 2019-2024.

The major grapes producing countries include Italy, France, the United States, Spain, and China. Italy was the largest grapes producing country, with an annual production of 8.2 million metric ton in 2016. In terms of region, Europe is the largest grapes producing region in the world, accounting for more than 45% of the world grapes production. The major grape importing countries are the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and China.

The major exporters of grapes in the international market include Chile, the United States, and Italy. In 2018, the top three grape importing countries of Europe, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands, together imported around 25% of the grapes traded globally. Most of the countries of the European region import table grapes, while countries like Italy have huge acreage under vineyards, for the purpose of the production of wine. Many of the world’s finest quality wines are produced in the European countries. Top Key Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

The United States is the Largest Grapes Importer

The United States is the largest importer of grapes in the world, accounting for 16.4% of the total world imports. The major countries that the United States imports from are Chile, Mexico, and Peru, which together account for almost 99% of American grape imports.

The United States is a growing market for wines with the domestic demand exceeding the wine production in the country. Almost all 50 states of the US produces wine, however, most of the US wine production comes from California and Washington. The geological and climatic condition of the United States has provided these states with favorable wine growing conditions, like higher altitude continental climes or coastal fog-laden areas.

While the domestic production of grapes is focused toward supplying to the wine industry, the imports are mostly for table purpose.

The Growth of the Global Wine Industry Driving the Grapes Market

Grapes are used for wine production and with the increasing demand for wine, the demand for grapes is also increasing. The wine market is valued at USD 297.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 415 billion by 2024, at a 5.94% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

