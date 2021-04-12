Global Portering Chair Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Portering Chair industries have also been greatly affected.
In the past few years, the Portering Chair market experienced a growth of xx, the global market size of Portering Chair reached 514.8 million $ in 2020, of what is about xx million $ in 2015.
From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Portering Chair market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Portering Chair market size in 2020 will be 514.8 with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.
As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Portering Chair market size will reach 612.0 million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.
Roma Medical
Bristol Maid
G & J Logistics Limited
Welco
Accora Ltd
Stryker
Promotal
Antano Group
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
Indoor
Outdor
Industry Segmentation
Bariatric
Pediatric
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Table of Contents
Section 1 Portering Chair Product Definition
