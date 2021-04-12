Grow Lights Market Future Scope by 2021-2024: Business Size and Global Opportunity by Top Players, End User, Demand and Consumption Scenario

The “Grow Lights Market” research report presents an in-depth analysis of the market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape, and growth opportunity. The research for the Global Grow Lights Market collects and analyzes numerical data related to services and products. This research gives you an idea of what your target audience needs to understand, need and want. Grow Lights Market research collects data about customers, marketing strategies, and competitors.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Indoor Farming to Hold Largest Market Share

– With the rise of new technology in the grow lights and affordable gardening systems indicates that one-third of the millennia are growing herbs, indoors.

– One of the major benefits of indoor agriculture is its higher yield when compared with traditional farming. Enclosing facilities creates ideal growing environments, leading to less harvest time and repeat the harvest more times in a year.

– For example, according to the 2016 estimates of USDA, the average yield of conventionally grown tomatoes in the United States was estimated to be 805 cwt per acre or 1.85 pounds per square foot. In the same year, greenhouse hydroponic tomato farmers in the country experienced an average yield of 10.59 pounds per square foot.

– Further, in regions like North America, indoor farming activities are multiplying. According to Agrilyst Inc., North America has an average yield of 5.5 pounds per square foot per indoor farm that is producing leafy green vegetables in 2016. Over the forecast period, such high productivity is expected to draw more investments into the sector, creating more opportunities for the grow lights market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions for grow lighting. Rapid increase in urban agriculture, such as vertical farming, greenhouses, and growth chambers are fueling the demand for growth light in the region. Countries, like Japan, Taiwan, and China are the major source of demand for grow lights in the region and are estimated to stay so over the forecast period.

– In Japan, the urban agriculture establishments are addressed as plant factories and the country’s largest plant factory with a capacity of producing more than 20,000 heads of lettuce in a day, in just over a 3000-square-meter facility.

– Also, the country’s government and private sector encourage urban agriculture practices. For example, electronics giant Fujitsu, in recent years, converted its factories, that were formerly semiconductor manufacturing establishments, into plant factories.

– Taiwan is emerging as a major player for grow lights market housing the largest indoor plant production facility in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the forecast period, increasing urban agriculture initiatives in countries, like China and India, are expected to drive the demand for grow lights in the region.

Detailed TOC of Grow Lights Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Number of Plant Factories

4.5.2 Need for Sustainable Development Among Growers

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 High Setup and Maintenance Costs

4.6.2 Constant Monitoring From the Providers is Required

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Light Source

5.1.1 High-intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

5.1.2 High-pressure Sodium (HPS)

5.1.3 Light Emitting Diodes

5.1.4 Fluorescent Lights

5.1.5 Other Light Sources

5.2 By Installation Type

5.2.1 New Installations

5.2.2 Retro fit Installations

5.3 By Application Type

5.3.1 Indoor Farming

5.3.2 Vertical Farming

5.3.3 Commercial Greenhouse

5.3.4 Other Application Types

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Royal Philips Electronics BV

6.1.2 General Electric Company

6.1.3 Heliospectra AB

6.1.4 OSRAM Licht AG

6.1.5 Illumitex Inc.

6.1.6 LumiGrow Inc.

6.1.7 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Grow LED Hydro

6.1.10 Epistar Corp.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

