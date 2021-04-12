Gyroscopes Market 2021 to 2024: Demand and Global Outlook, Scope and Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Supply and Demand Status Analysis

The “Gyroscopes Market” research report presents an in-depth analysis of the market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape, and growth opportunity. The research for the Global Gyroscopes Market collects and analyzes numerical data related to services and products. This research gives you an idea of what your target audience needs to understand, need and want. Gyroscopes Market research collects data about customers, marketing strategies, and competitors.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace & Defense is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Gyroscopes are basically critical rotation sensing elements which are used in navigation systems specifically for inertial navigation systems (INS), attention and heading reference systems (AHRS) or inertial measurement units (IMUs) for manned and unmanned aircraft, spacecraft, marine vehicles and surface vehicles.

– The ring laser gyro (RLG) helps in rotation measurement. Because of its affordable high performance inertial sensor with the electronics, power supply and sense element, it is easy-to-use this compact unit for aerospace and defense industry.

– A gyrometer as a inertial sensor measures angular rotations. Its vibratory technologies holds exceptional reliability and compactness which is mainly used to stabilize aiming lines on remotely controlled gun turrets and images, and also for avionics, integrated into the artificial horizons of military or civilian aircraft.

– In Canada, the demand for gyroplane aircraft is increasing due to the effective application of gyroscope. According to a report, in Canadian Civil Aircraft Registry, the IFR gyroscopes are being adopted in aerospace industry because of its effective applications.

– Across various other countries, aerospace and defense sectors are expected to signficantly contribute to the market growth.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness a Significant Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is the only region to register a capacity growth in the oil and gas industry, in the recent years. About four new refineries were added in the region, which has added about 750,000 barrels per day, to the global crude oil production.

– For instance, in China, for oil and gas industry, certain kind of gyroscope has been designed for borehole drilling field which has the ability to overcome certain technical difficulties like, monitoring the operating temperature up to 100-degree centigrade. Mostly, inertial devices are more adaptable and better applied in the drilling field.

– Moreover, as Japan is well known as the manufacturing hub of the automobile industry, the new development plan for the driverless vehicle is giving rise to the adoption of gyroscopes.

– Further, the increased enforcement of regulations from countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, has encouraged companies to invest in different gyroscopes. Thus, end-user companies are willing to invest in the measurement of orientation in several devices monitoring system for their safety.

Detailed TOC of Gyroscopes Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapid Rise of Unmanned Vehicle in Both Defense and Civilian Applications

4.3.2 Technological Advancements Enabling More Effective Components at a Smaller and Lighter Size

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Substantial Increase in Complexity Challenging the Market Demand

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 MEMS Gyroscope

5.1.2 Fibre Optic Gyroscope(FOG)

5.1.3 Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG)

5.1.4 Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG)

5.1.5 Hemispherical Resonating Gyroscope (HRG)

5.1.6 Dynamically Tuned Gyroscopes (DTG)

5.1.7 Other Technologies

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Marine

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Murata Electronics Oy

6.1.2 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.4 Analog Devices, Inc.

6.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.6 MEMSIC, Inc.

6.1.7 Systron Donner Inertial

6.1.8 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

6.1.9 MicroStrain, Inc.

6.1.10 Vectornav Technologies LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

