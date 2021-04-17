Annatto color Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | DDW, FMC, AICACOLOR

Latest released the research study on Global Annatto color Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Annatto color Market research report shows the latest market insights; current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Annatto color. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DDW (Argentina),Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark) ,FMC (United States),WILD Flavors (Germany),Kalsec (United States),Vinayak Ingredients (India),Aarkay Food Products (India),AICACOLOR (United States),Biocon del Peru (United States),Fiorio Colori (Italy).

Definition:

Annatto colour is a food colouring which is extracted from Achiote tree. This tree is found in tropical regions of Brazil and Mexico. Sometimes it is also used for flavour and aroma. This colorant is being used for dairy products for more than 150 years. It is prepared from carotenoid pigments found in waxy coating of seeds which contains Bixin and Norbixin that gives orange and red color. The stringent regulations are available to prevent the use of artificial colorings due to which the demand of natural colors is increasing.

Market Trend:

Development of New Products Using the Natural Ingredients

Market Drivers:

Spreading Awareness of Harmful Effects of Artificial Food Colors is increasing the Demand of Natural Colors

Health Awareness and Benefits of Annatto

Challenges:

Consumption of Natural Colors may Cause Allergy

Compared to Synthetic Agents, Natural Colors has Less Stability

Opportunities:

Rising Disposable Income in Developing Countries

Growing E-Commerce Industry



The Global Annatto color Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Oil-soluble, Water-soluble, Emulsified, Solvent-extracted), Application (Food industry, Cosmetic industry, Natural fabric industry), Pigment fraction (Emulsified annatto, Oil-soluble annatto, Water-soluble annatto), Distribution (Online, Offline), Pigments (Bixin, Carotenoids, Norbixin)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



