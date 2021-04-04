Piezoelectric Crystal Market Size, Growth, Trends | Industry Report, 2021 – 2027|MURATA, Johnson Matthey, Arkema

QY Research offers its latest report on the Global Piezoelectric Crystal Market Size, Status, and Forecast 2021-2027 that includes a comprehensive analysis on a range of subjects such as competition, segmentation, regional expansion, and market dynamics.

The report has covered an exhaustive assessment of the current scenario and future progress of the Global Piezoelectric Crystal industry. Additionally, it has touched upon aspects such as drivers, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments pertaining to global Piezoelectric Crystal production. These projections have been obtained from research methodologies such as PESTLE analysis, SWOT analysis, and PORTER’s Five Forces.

Some of the Major key companies operating in this Report are: PiezoelectricHarri, MURATA, Johnson Matthey, Arkema, Meggitt Sensing, KYOCERA, Piezo Kinetics, Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec, Solvay, Physik Instrumente (PI), Sparkler Ceramics, Konghong Corporation, TRS, APC International, etc.

The report focuses on the micro-and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the industry positively. The report has also shed light on Piezoelectric Crystal sales, production, demand, consumption, and gross margin. Moreover, challenges and limitations that the business is likely to face in the forthcoming years are mapped in the report.

To understand the structure, the report has segregated the global Piezoelectric Crystal Market into segments comprising product type, vertical, and application. The study is done based on CAGR, share, size, production, and consumption. Besides, the report has offered a region-wise analysis, wherein prospective regions and respective countries are studied. This information will act as an effective tool for the global Piezoelectric Crystal players to recognize the promising areas and make effective investments in the coming future.

This report includes the following Leading Players & we can also add the other companies as you want:

Market Segment by Type

Crystal (Alpha-Quartz), Sphalerite, Boron Borate, Other

Market Segment by Application

TCXO(Temperature Compensate X’tal (crystal) Oscillator), Voltage Controlled X’tal(crystal) Oscillator, Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator, Other

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Piezoelectric Crystal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Piezoelectric Crystal

1.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Crystal (Alpha-Quartz)

1.2.3 Sphalerite

1.2.4 Boron Borate

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Piezoelectric Crystal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 TCXO(Temperature Compensate X’tal (crystal) Oscillator)

1.3.3 Voltage Controlled X’tal(crystal) Oscillator

1.3.4 Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Piezoelectric Crystal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Piezoelectric Crystal Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Piezoelectric Crystal Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Piezoelectric Crystal Production

3.4.1 North America Piezoelectric Crystal Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Piezoelectric Crystal Production

3.5.1 Europe Piezoelectric Crystal Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Piezoelectric Crystal Production

3.6.1 China Piezoelectric Crystal Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Piezoelectric Crystal Production

3.7.1 Japan Piezoelectric Crystal Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Piezoelectric Crystal Production

3.8.1 South Korea Piezoelectric Crystal Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Piezoelectric Crystal Business

7.1 Harri

7.1.1 Harri Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Harri Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 MURATA

7.2.1 MURATA Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 MURATA Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Johnson Matthey

7.3.1 Johnson Matthey Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Johnson Matthey Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Arkema Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Arkema Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Meggitt Sensing

7.5.1 Meggitt Sensing Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Meggitt Sensing Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 KYOCERA

7.6.1 KYOCERA Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 KYOCERA Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Piezo Kinetics

7.7.1 Piezo Kinetics Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Piezo Kinetics Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Morgan Advanced Materials

7.8.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 CeramTec

7.9.1 CeramTec Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 CeramTec Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Solvay

7.10.1 Solvay Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Solvay Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Physik Instrumente (PI)

7.11.1 Solvay Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Solvay Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Sparkler Ceramics

7.12.1 Physik Instrumente (PI) Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Physik Instrumente (PI) Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Konghong Corporation

7.13.1 Sparkler Ceramics Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Sparkler Ceramics Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 TRS

7.14.1 Konghong Corporation Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Konghong Corporation Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 APC International

7.15.1 TRS Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 TRS Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 APC International Piezoelectric Crystal Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 APC International Piezoelectric Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Piezoelectric Crystal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Piezoelectric Crystal Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Piezoelectric Crystal

8.4 Piezoelectric Crystal Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Piezoelectric Crystal Distributors List

9.3 Piezoelectric Crystal Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Piezoelectric Crystal (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Piezoelectric Crystal (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Piezoelectric Crystal (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Piezoelectric Crystal Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Piezoelectric Crystal Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Piezoelectric Crystal Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Piezoelectric Crystal Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Piezoelectric Crystal Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Piezoelectric Crystal Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Piezoelectric Crystal

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Piezoelectric Crystal by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Piezoelectric Crystal by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Piezoelectric Crystal by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Piezoelectric Crystal 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Piezoelectric Crystal by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Piezoelectric Crystal by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Piezoelectric Crystal by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Piezoelectric Crystal by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

