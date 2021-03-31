Animal Protein Market 2021 Growth, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2027: Cooke Inc, Gelita AG, Kerry Group, Saputo Inc., Valley Proteins Inc.

Animal proteins are used for the formation of protein particles in the food industry, such as casein, whey protein, gelatin, egg proteins, and fibroin. Proteins isolated from milk, such as caseins and whey proteins, are one of the most commonly used proteins from animal sources.

The animal protein market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising consumer awareness about the role of protein-rich foods in muscle building and weight management. Moreover, the rising middle-class population, changing dietary patterns and increased per capita spending on health supplements is projected to provide huge opportunities for the key players in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global animal protein market is segmented on the basis of source and application. On the basis of source, the animal protein market is segmented into dietary supplements, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care, and animal feeds. Based on source the market is segmented into diary proteins, caseins, milk protein isolates (MPI), whey protein concentrates (WPC), whey protein isolates (WPI), egg protein, and gelatin.

Key companies Included in Animal Protein Market:-

Amco Proteins

Arla Foods

Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

Cooke Inc

Gelita AG

Kerry Group

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Saputo Inc.

Valley Proteins, Inc.

Animal Protein Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

