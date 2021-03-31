Procalcitonin Antibody Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global Procalcitonin Antibody Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more. Procalcitonin Antibody Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study.

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin. It can be expressed in E. coli.Procalcitonin Antibody refers to the specific protein which can qualitatively and quantitatively detect the PCT level. PCT level is a parameter for the diagnosis and monitoring of bacterial inflammatory diseases, Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by an excessive host immune response to a serious infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.6 million Americans suffered from sepsis in 2011, of which about 260,000 did not survive. PCT can play a critical role in addressing this clinical challenge and has become a key component of successful sepsis protocols across the U.S. and Europe. PCT levels increase precipitously in patients with severe bacterial infection. PCT is therefore an extremely important biomarker enabling specific differentiation between a severe bacterial infection and other causes of inflammatory reactions.

The technical barriers of procalcitonin antibody are high and the procalcitonin antibody production concentrated large companies including Thermo Fisher, Roche Diagnostics, bioMerieux, HyTest, etc. The sales revenue of top five manufacturers accounted for 37.9% in 2016. Thermo Fisher is the largest manufacturer in the world, which sales reached 2.48g in China.

The manufacture region is concentrated in South China, East China and Southwest China, of which East China is the largest region with the share 24.28% in 2016. The sales shares of Southwest China and South China were 15.59% and 14.79%.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in procalcitonin antibody market will become more intense.

The Global Procalcitonin Antibody market is valued at million USD in 2018 and will reach million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR during 2019-2025.

Thermo Fisher

Roche Diagnostics

bioMerieux

HyTest

Wondfo

Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology

Snibe

Vazyme Biotech

Getein Biotech

Hotgen Biotech

Lumigenex

Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical

Kitgen

Beijing KeyGen

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Polyclonal Procalcitonin Antibody

The Procalcitonin Antibody Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Procalcitonin Antibody market for each application, including:

Hospital

Medical research institutions