Surgical Light Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects By 360 Market Updates

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Surgical Light industry."
Surgical Light Market Report
A surgical light – also referred to as an operating light or surgical lighthead – is a medical device intended to assist medical personnel during a surgical procedure by illuminating a local area or cavity of the patient. A combination of several surgical lights is often referred to as a “surgical light system”.
The global average price of Surgical Light is in the decreasing trend, from 6848 USD/Unit in 2012 to 6540 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
, The classification of Surgical Light includes LED Surgical Lamp, Halogen Surgical Lamp and others, and the proportion of LED Surgical Lamp in 2016 is about 92%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
, Surgical Light is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of Surgical Light is used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 71%.
, North America is the largest supplier of Surgical Light, with a production market share nearly 40% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Surgical Light Media, enjoying production market share nearly 32.5% in 2016.
, North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.
, Market competition is not intense. Stryker, Maquet, Hill-Rom, Steris, Draeger, Philips Button, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
, The Global Surgical Light market is valued at 690 million USD in 2018 and will reach 1020 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Surgical Light market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Year 2021 to 2025
- History Year: 2014-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Year 2021 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2021 is considered as the base year.
