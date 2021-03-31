Psychedelic Drugs Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027

A latest survey on Psychedelic Drugs Market report puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Psychedelic Drugs market. In this report, researchers look at historical records, current statistics, and future projections in detail. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Psychedelic Drugs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the market. It comprises of fundamental and advanced information related to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2027. The chief areas covered in the large scale Psychedelic Drugs report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

The major players covered in Psychedelic Drugs are:

COMPASS

The Emmes Company, LLC

Klarisana,

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Application

Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others

By Drugs

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-Methyl​Enedioxy​Methamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

Market Overview:

The Psychedelic Drugs report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key market players. Such highlights about competitive landscape plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product already in the market or the future product. The report also performs systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Besides, this market report contains an extensive evaluation of the market growth prospects and restrictions. An influential Psychedelic Drugs market report offers an utter background analysis of the Psychedelic Drugs industry along with an assessment of the market. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Psychedelic Drugs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario.

Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.

According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth

High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market

Table Of Content: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation Overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise Manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Psychedelic DrugsMarket Forecast

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Continued……….

The latest report is the latest study to offer 360 ° coverage of the Psychedelic Drugs industry, which has been hit by the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Competitive Landscape and Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme

In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression

According to the Regional Segmentation the Psychedelic Drugs Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

